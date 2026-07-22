Warriors Insider Reveals Jimmy Butler Progress—and One Major Concern

Jimmy Butler has reached an encouraging stage in his recovery from a torn right ACL, but the Golden State Warriors still face a lengthy and uncertain wait for their six-time All-Star.

ESPN Warriors insider Anthony Slater provided an update on Butler’s rehabilitation Wednesday during NBA Today, saying people who have recently spent time around the veteran forward believe he has made noticeable progress.

Butler is a little more than five months removed from his Feb. 9 surgery.

“He’s turned the corner a little bit in the last few weeks,” Slater said. “He still can’t unrestricted—or, you know, run, sprint in a full line—but they feel like he’s making progress.”

The Warriors have not announced a target date for Butler’s return. A January or February comeback would place him approximately 11 to 12 months removed from surgery, a standard recovery window for an ACL tear but no guarantee for a player who turns 37 in September.

Slater cautioned that Golden State may be placing an unfair burden on Butler by expecting him to return during the middle of next season and immediately restore the team to playoff contention.

Warriors’ Season Could Hinge on Butler’s Recovery

Butler’s health carries even more importance if the Warriors fail to sign LeBron James.

Golden State, according to Slater, is pessimistic about its chances of landing James and could largely return the core of last season’s 37-win team. Kristaps Porziņģis and Al Horford are back, but both dealt with availability issues during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Warriors’ upside may therefore depend on whether Butler can return as a credible second option behind Stephen Curry.

Golden State offered a glimpse of that possibility before Butler’s injury. The Warriors went 11-3 over Butler’s last 14 games. The six-time All-Star averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals during that stretch.

Butler suffered the torn ACL on Jan. 19 against the Miami Heat, ending his season and removing Golden State’s most reliable downhill scorer and secondary playmaker.

“If you can get that type of Jimmy Butler back, you’re back in playoff-ish contention,” Slater said.

That remains a substantial “if.” Butler’s age, the severity of the injury and the physical demands of his playing style make it difficult to assume he will immediately resemble his pre-injury form.

Butler, predictably, does not share those doubts.

“I’m right back to who I’ve always been,” Butler told Slater last month. “Probably better, if we were to really talk about it. I know I’m still going to be a top player whenever I get back. I have a couple good years left in me, and we’re going to ride it until the wheels fall off.”

Contract Deadline Adds Motivation for Butler

Butler’s recovery carries significant contractual implications.

He becomes eligible for an extension Feb. 6, almost exactly one year after his surgery and five days before the 2027 NBA trade deadline. If he and the Warriors do not reach a new agreement, Butler can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

That calendar gives Butler personal motivation to return strongly, although neither side benefits from rushing his rehabilitation.

The Warriors must evaluate whether Butler can remain a foundational piece beyond his current contract. Butler, meanwhile, will have an opportunity to prove that the ACL injury did not end his time as an elite two-way player.

Golden State’s front office has maintained confidence in Butler throughout the process. General manager Mike Dunleavy resisted the idea of trading him after the injury, and the team continues to plan for his midseason return.

But the Warriors cannot build their season around optimism alone.

Butler has begun turning a corner, and his confidence remains intact. The more important turns—unrestricted running, full-speed basketball work and an eventual return to contact—are still ahead.