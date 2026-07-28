Warriors’ Jimmy Butler’s Latest Video Offers Encouraging Injury Update

Jimmy Butler‘s long road back from a torn ACL appears to be taking another encouraging step.

A new video shared Tuesday by Golden State Warriors fan outlet TheWarriorsTalk showed Butler getting shots up during an offseason workout, offering Golden State fans another glimpse of the six-time All-Star’s steady rehabilitation nearly six months after season-ending knee surgery.

The brief clip does not reveal a timetable for Butler’s return, nor does it suggest he has been cleared for full basketball activities. Still, it provides the latest visual evidence that the veteran forward continues progressing through one of the most challenging recoveries of his career.

The workout comes less than a week after ESPN Warriors insider Anthony Slater reported Butler had recently “turned the corner” in his rehabilitation.

Jimmy Butler Continues Making Progress

During an appearance on NBA Today last week, Slater said people around the Warriors have become increasingly encouraged by Butler’s recovery.

“He’s turned the corner a little bit in the last few weeks,” Slater said. “He still can’t unrestricted—or, you know, run, sprint in a full line—but they feel like he’s making progress.”

The latest workout video aligns with that assessment.

Butler is seen moving comfortably around the court while shooting jumpers and going through a controlled workout. Although the session does not include full-speed basketball drills or contact work, it represents another milestone in the recovery process after Butler underwent surgery on Feb. 9 to repair the torn right ACL he suffered against the Miami Heat on Jan. 19.

For players recovering from ACL injuries, shooting workouts often precede unrestricted basketball activities by several months. Butler still must clear significant benchmarks—including unrestricted running, cutting, contact drills and full team practices—before he is ready for game action.

The Warriors have not publicly established a target date for Butler’s return.

Warriors Still Counting on Butler’s Return

Golden State’s outlook for the 2026-27 season remains closely tied to Butler’s recovery.

The Warriors reshaped their roster this offseason by adding Kristaps Porziņģis while retaining veterans such as Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler after their unsuccessful pursuit of LeBron James. But Butler’s eventual return may ultimately determine whether Golden State can climb back into the Western Conference playoff picture.

Before his injury last season, Butler quickly transformed the Warriors.

Golden State won 11 of Butler’s final 14 appearances, with the veteran averaging 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals while providing the downhill scoring and secondary playmaking the Warriors had lacked alongside Stephen Curry.

“If you can get that type of Jimmy Butler back, you’re back in playoff-ish contention,” Slater said.

Whether Butler can return to that level remains one of the biggest questions facing the franchise.

The six-time All-Star turns 37 in September, making both his recovery timeline and long-term future critical storylines.

Butler becomes eligible to sign a contract extension on Feb. 6, just five days before the 2027 NBA trade deadline. If an extension is not reached, he can become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

For now, however, the focus remains on rehabilitation rather than negotiations.

Tuesday’s workout video does not answer the biggest questions surrounding Butler’s recovery. It does, however, offer another encouraging reminder that one of the Warriors’ most important players continues moving in the right direction as he works toward a return later this season.