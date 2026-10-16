Warriors Get Major Jimmy Butler Trade News Before Season Opener

The Golden State Warriors reportedly have no intention of trading Jimmy Butler, who is slated to miss the first half of the 2026-27 season with an ACL injury.

According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, the 37-year-old Butler isn’t widely sought after around the league, though the Warriors still value him tremendously.

“Though the market views an injured Butler as a negative value on an expiring $56.8 million deal, general manager Mike Dunleavy still sees him as an essential part of the next few years,” Slater reported on Thursday.

“A large part of Dunleavy’s offseason inactivity is rooted in his belief that Butler is a major ingredient toward winning, with impactful days still ahead.”

Jimmy Butler Trade Nixed?

Slater also reported that the Warriors passed on multiple opportunities to trade Butler this summer, including potential deals for Anthony Davis and Jaylen Brown. Instead, the Dunleavy-led front office chose to veto those moves to keep Butler in Golden State.

“The Warriors didn’t show an appetite to offer Butler for Anthony Davis or Jaylen Brown this summer, considering the pick packages required and contracts attached to both,” wrote Butler.

“All other Butler-plus-picks conversations — for what the Warriors believe are ultimately lesser players once Butler returns — were shut down, team sources said.”

Earlier this summer, the Warriors held up to four tradeable first-round picks at a time when both Brown and Davis were reportedly available for the right price. On paper, Golden State could have offered the Boston Celtics a package centering on Jimmy Butler and three first-rounders — a deal that likely would have trumped the Philadelphia 76ers‘ haul of Paul George and two picks. Ultimately, it appears the Warriors simply weren’t willing to part with their draft capital for Brown.

Warriors Trade Update

All signs point to the Warriors giving their core trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler one last bite at the apple before a pivotal 2027 offseason. With Green and Butler coming off the books that summer, Golden State will clear nearly $60 million in cap space — though critics contend that this summer’s inactivity severely limits Curry’s chances of capturing a fifth NBA title.

“That unwillingness to move Butler has put the Warriors in a perceived purgatory to open the season.” Slater wrote.

“They are an afterthought, missing $69 million in starting wings (Butler and the injured Moses Moody) and predicted by most as a lottery-bound team in the bottom third of the Western Conference.”

Some insiders have suggested that the Warriors could move Green, Butler or both by the trade deadline if their season goes south early.

“This might be the time, like right now, we’re gonna figure out what happens for the next future,” insider Marcus Thompson III reported recently.

“I think by the trade deadline, we’ll know ‘this is gonna be tough.’ And we could really fully be saying goodbye, right Draymond could be traded at the trade deadline.”

The Warriors finished with a 35-47 record last season and missed the playoffs. They are projected to win 37 games this year and miss the postseason again.