Warriors Swap Jimmy Butler for Elusive NBA Star in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The Golden State Warriors may once again find themselves connected to one of the NBA’s most intriguing trade possibilities this offseason.

In a trade proposal published Monday, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey suggested a blockbuster deal that would send six-time All-Star Kawhi Leonard from the Los Angeles Clippers to Golden State in exchange for Jimmy Butler, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and a 2031 first-round pick swap.

The proposal arrives at a pivotal moment for the Warriors after Butler suffered a torn ACL in January, casting uncertainty over his availability for the 2026-27 season and potentially reshaping Golden State’s plans to maximize Stephen Curry’s remaining championship window.

Kawhi Leonard-Jimmy Butler Blockbuster Swap?

Under Bailey’s proposal:

Golden State Warriors receive: Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers receive: Jimmy Butler, No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, 2031 first-round pick swap

Bailey argued that Butler’s injury makes his expiring $56.8 million contract one of the most obvious trade chips available this summer.

“With Jimmy Butler tearing his ACL in January, he’s likely to miss (if not all) of the 2026-27 campaign,” Bailey wrote. “And in the twilight of Stephen Curry’s career, the Golden State Warriors simply cannot afford to have $56.8 million on the books for a player who can’t get on the floor.”

For the Clippers, Bailey suggested the deal would provide future assets and draft capital as the franchise continues building around a younger core that includes Darius Garland, Bennedict Mathurin and rookie center Yanic Konan Niederhäuser.

For Golden State, the appeal is straightforward: adding another proven postseason star alongside Curry.

Kawhi Leonard Remains an Elite Talent When Healthy

While Leonard will enter his age-35 season and continues to carry significant injury concerns, Bailey noted that the veteran forward reminded the league of his value during the 2025-26 campaign.

Leonard played enough games to qualify for postseason awards and earned another All-NBA selection, a notable accomplishment after several injury-plagued seasons.

Bailey acknowledged the risk involved but argued that even a slightly diminished version of Leonard could elevate Golden State’s ceiling.

“If Golden State got 95 percent of that player, he and Curry would be one of the West’s most dynamic duos,” Bailey wrote.

The Warriors would still face stiff competition from younger contenders such as the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder and the rising San Antonio Spurs, but a Curry-Leonard pairing would immediately place Golden State back into the championship conversation.

Warriors Previously Pursued Kawhi Leonard Before Trade Deadline

The trade proposal carries added significance because Golden State’s interest in Leonard is well documented.

Previously, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne detailed how the Warriors revisited their long-running pursuit of Leonard before the trade deadline while searching for another superstar to pair with Curry.

According to Shelburne, Golden State had contacted the Clippers about Leonard’s availability multiple times over the years and again explored a trade concept involving the two-time Finals MVP as the deadline approached.

Shelburne wrote that Warriors officials believed the Clippers’ willingness to trade James Harden and discuss additional roster moves signaled a possible opening. The concept was ultimately brought to Clippers governor Steve Ballmer.

“By morning the Warriors had their answer. It was a no,” Shelburne wrote.

She added that opinions differed regarding how close discussions came to a deal, though some within the Warriors organization believed a Leonard trade came closer than many realized.

Warriors Expected to Remain Aggressive This Offseason

Shelburne also reported that league sources expect Golden State to revisit Leonard’s availability this offseason while continuing to explore other superstar opportunities.

The Warriors have aggressively pursued impact players in recent years, including LeBron James, Paul George, Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

With Butler focused on recovering from his ACL injury and entering the final year of his contract, Bailey’s proposal offers a potential blueprint for how Golden State could once again pursue Leonard.

Whether the Clippers remain unwilling to part with their franchise star remains to be seen. But as the Warriors search for one more championship run with Curry, Leonard figures to remain one of the most closely watched names on the trade market.