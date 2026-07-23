Warriors Could Find Ideal Fit in Remaining Free Agent

The Golden State Warriors are still waiting on LeBron James, but the roster planning behind the scenes is already getting complicated. If James signs and Draymond Green re-signs alongside him, Golden State would already have 13 players under contract, including three centers and four forwards big enough to play power forward. On paper, that looks like a group with no room left for another big man.

Reports suggest the front office may look for one anyway.

Olynyk Emerges as a Name to Watch

According to NBA reporter Jake Fischer, veteran centers Kelly Olynyk and Georges Niang could be options for Golden State if the James signing materializes, with either likely coming on a minimum contract. Fischer pointed to the Warriors losing Quinten Post to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of what’s driving renewed interest in center depth.

Between the two names, Olynyk stands out as the more interesting fit. Over his last three healthy seasons before an injury-limited year with the San Antonio Spurs, Olynyk averaged 9.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting an efficient .534/.397/.809 split. His shooting range and passing instincts fit naturally into Golden State’s offensive system.

Olynyk’s playing style also lines up more closely with Golden State’s top two centers, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, than does current depth piece Charles Bassey. That kind of continuity across the center rotation could matter, particularly with spacing around James likely to be a priority whenever he’s on the floor.

Where Olynyk Fits Among Remaining Free Agents

With most of the market’s headline names already off the board, Olynyk represents exactly the kind of value play still available this late in free agency. Gary Payton II remains one of the more notable names still unsigned, and reports suggest he’s expected to stay with Golden State on another minimum deal, continuing his role as a defensive specialist off the bench.

Other veterans still searching for a home include Gabe Vincent, Nicolas Batum, and Russell Westbrook, all players who could theoretically appeal to contenders needing bench experience, though none profile as a center the way Olynyk does. That scarcity at the position is part of what makes Olynyk stand out as a fit for Golden State specifically, since the remaining free agent pool is thinner on frontcourt options than it is on wings and guards.

The Risk of Adding Another Veteran

The tradeoff is durability. Olynyk is 35 years old and has appeared in just 86 games over the past two seasons. Signing him would be reasonable value on a minimum deal, but it comes with real injury risk at a position where the Warriors would be counting on him to step in reliably.

Golden State is already staring down significant absences elsewhere on the roster. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are both expected to miss chunks of next season, leaving little room for further injury luck to break against the Warriors at other positions too.

Final Word for the Warriors

Golden State’s roster math gets tight fast if James actually signs. Adding another center wasn’t the plan on paper, but Olynyk’s shooting and fit alongside Porzingis and Horford make him a sensible depth option if the front office decides it’s worth the injury risk.

The Warriors have bigger questions to answer first. This one might end up being a footnote by comparison.