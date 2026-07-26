Warriors Proposed to Reunite With Kevin Durant in Blockbuster Trade After LeBron Miss

The Golden State Warriors already took one blockbuster swing this offseason.

After their widely reported pursuit of LeBron James came up empty, the Warriors could revisit another superstar they nearly landed before.

A proposed trade with the Houston Rockets would reunite Kevin Durant with Stephen Curry nearly two years after Durant rejected a return to Golden State before the 2025 trade deadline. This time, however, the circumstances are far different.

Warriors’ Mock Trade Proposal

Warriors receive: Kevin Durant, Clint Capela

Rockets receive: Jimmy Butler, Warriors’ top-4 2032 first-round pick

The framework works financially, with Capela included as the necessary salary-matching piece alongside Durant. Houston would likely need to waive a player to complete the transaction.

Warriors’ Kevin Durant Pursuit Never Truly Ended

Golden State’s interest in Durant didn’t begin this summer.

Before acquiring Butler from the Miami Heat ahead of the 2025 trade deadline, the Warriors aggressively pursued a reunion with Durant while he was still with the Phoenix Suns. A multi-team framework involving Phoenix and Miami gained traction before Durant effectively shut the door, preferring not to leave the Suns in the middle of the season.

Instead, Golden State pivoted to Butler, who immediately transformed the Warriors.

The six-time All-Star averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.2 steals during his final 14 games before suffering a torn right ACL on Jan. 19 against the Heat. Golden State went 11-3 during that stretch, looking every bit like a playoff contender.

But Butler’s injury changed everything.

Although ESPN Warriors insider Anthony Slater recently reported Butler has “turned the corner” in his rehabilitation, the veteran is not expected to return until around January or February, approximately 11 to 12 months after surgery.

For a franchise trying to maximize what’s left of Curry’s championship window, waiting another half season carries obvious risk.

Durant Gives Warriors Immediate Title Boost

Durant isn’t without injury concerns himself.

The 37-year-old missed most of Houston’s first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Lakers because of an ankle injury, but he is expected to enter training camp healthy.

When available, Durant continued producing at an elite level during the 2025-26 season, averaging 26.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists while remaining one of the NBA’s most efficient three-level scorers.

Unlike Butler, Durant would be available from opening night.

He also steps into a deeper roster, though older, than the one he left in 2019.

Kristaps Porziņģis, Al Horford and Charles Bassey give Golden State multiple options in the frontcourt. At the same time, Capela provides a different element as a rim-running center, elite screener and rebounder who would thrive alongside Curry in the pick-and-roll.

The Warriors wouldn’t be recreating their dynasty roster. They would simply be replacing uncertainty with immediate production.

Why Houston Could Consider It

At first glance, trading Durant for an injured Butler appears counterintuitive.

The Rockets, however, would be betting on Butler’s fit as much as his talent.

Coach Ime Udoka has consistently prioritized toughness, defense and accountability—qualities Butler has embodied throughout his career. If Butler returns to form by the second half of the season, Houston would add one of the NBA’s premier playoff performers without sacrificing its championship aspirations.

The Warriors’ top-4 2032 first-round pick also carries significant appeal. By then, Curry’s era will almost certainly be over, giving Houston a chance to acquire a premium future asset while assuming the medical risk attached to Butler’s recovery.

Golden State’s pursuit of James may have ended in disappointment.

Reuniting Curry and Durant, however, would revive a partnership the Warriors tried to resurrect once before and one that may finally make sense because the move would happen on Durant’s terms.