Warriors’ Potential Kristaps Porzingis Trade Price Revealed

The Golden State Warriors have a plan to move Kristaps Porziņģis. Finding a team willing to cooperate without extracting additional assets could be the difficult part.

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, three executives from rival teams said they would demand draft compensation from Golden State to part with a starting-caliber big man in a Porziņģis trade.

The revelation comes as the Warriors remain determined to move the veteran center despite his recent announcement that he is stepping away from basketball to prioritize his health.

Golden State would prefer to complete a deal without surrendering draft picks. But potential trade partners might have other ideas.

Warriors Face Potential Kristaps Porzingis Trade Price

The Warriors have identified Porziņģis’ contract as a potential vehicle for improving their roster before the Feb. 11 trade deadline.

However, Stein and Fischer reported that acquiring a starting-caliber big man could require Golden State to attach draft capital.

Three rival executives independently conveyed that expectation to The Stein Line.

The Warriors have not completely ruled out including draft picks, according to the report, but would consider doing so only for the right player.

That leaves Golden State facing a difficult calculation.

Porziņģis has yet to play this season, and his future on the court remains uncertain.

His $20 million salary could help facilitate a trade, but opposing teams appear unwilling to surrender a valuable rotation player solely for financial relief.

The Warriors must weigh the cost of adding immediate help against preserving assets for future moves.

Golden State Eyes December Deadline for Porzingis Trade

Golden State reportedly wants to trade Porziņģis as soon as possible, preferably by Dec. 16.

That date holds particular significance.

Completing a deal by then would allow the Warriors to combine an incoming player’s salary with another contract in a subsequent trade before the Feb. 11 deadline.

The organization used a similar strategy during the 2024-25 season.

Golden State acquired Dennis Schröder from Brooklyn in December before including his contract in the February blockbuster that brought Jimmy Butler to the Bay Area.

Porziņģis’ contract could appeal to teams seeking financial flexibility.

Although he signed a two-year, $40 million deal, only $3 million of his salary for next season is guaranteed.

He is also reportedly open to negotiating a buyout with any team that acquires him.

If no suitable trade materializes, Golden State could negotiate its own buyout with Porziņģis after the trade deadline.

Warriors Remain Protective of Moses Moody

The Warriors’ approach extends beyond Porziņģis.

According to Stein and Fischer, Golden State wants to keep Moses Moody out of trade discussions if possible.

The organization believes Moody and Butler can successfully return from their respective knee injuries during the second half of the season.

That confidence could influence how much the Warriors are willing to sacrifice for another established contributor.

Meanwhile, Porziņģis announced Friday that his body had not responded as he hoped, prompting his decision to step away from basketball.

The announcement did not constitute a formal retirement, and league sources said it would not change Golden State’s trade strategy.

The Warriors still intend to find a deal.

Whether they can acquire meaningful help without paying the draft-pick price rival executives are demanding remains the central question.