Warriors’ Kristaps Porzingis Breaks Silence on Future After Salary Dispute

Kristaps Porzingis has finally addressed his uncertain future with the Golden State Warriors, two days after reports emerged that the franchise had stopped paying his salary.

The 31-year-old center announced Friday that he has decided to step away from basketball to prioritize his health, a significant development in a situation that has left Golden State without its highest-paid center.

In a statement posted on X, Porzingis acknowledged that his body had not responded as expected while attempting to prepare for the season.

The former All-Star also expressed a willingness to work with the Warriors toward a resolution, although he did not explicitly announce his retirement.

Kristaps Porzingis Issues Statement on Warriors Future

Porzingis entered the offseason hoping to play a significant role alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Instead, an undisclosed health issue has kept him away from the team since training camp.

“This season I was really looking forward to running it with this group,” Porzingis wrote.

He explained that his physical recovery had not progressed as anticipated, leaving him unable to meet his own expectations.

“At this point, I’ve made the decision to prioritize my health and step away from the game I love.”

Porzingis then addressed his relationship with Golden State.

He said he wanted to show the organization respect and work together toward a solution.

The statement offered his clearest explanation yet for his prolonged absence, but left several questions unanswered.

Porzingis did not specify whether his decision represents a permanent retirement or a temporary departure.

Warriors Withholding Payments on Porzingis’ $20 Million Salary

The announcement comes amid an unusual financial dispute.

ESPN’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported Wednesday that Golden State had stopped delivering payments on Porzingis’ $20 million salary.

The Warriors reportedly determined that he was not fulfilling his contractual obligations because he remained away from the team.

Porzingis last visited Golden State’s practice facility Oct. 13, when he met with general manager Mike Dunleavy and team medical officials.

The organization initially expected him to remain around the team.

However, the Warriors subsequently announced that they did not anticipate his return to the facility in the immediate future.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Porzingis’ salary continues to count against Golden State’s salary cap despite the withheld payments.

He signed a two-year, $40 million extension during the offseason, with only $3 million guaranteed for 2027-28.

The Warriors have reportedly continued exploring trade opportunities rather than pursuing a contract termination.

Warriors Face Difficult Decision After Porzingis Announcement

Porzingis’ absence has complicated Golden State’s plans at center.

The Warriors envisioned the 7-foot-2 Latvian providing shooting, rim protection and another offensive option while Jimmy Butler recovered from knee surgery.

Instead, coach Steve Kerr has relied heavily on Green and 40-year-old Al Horford, with Charles Bassey also contributing.

Porzingis averaged 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 15 appearances for Golden State last season.

His latest statement leaves the organization facing a difficult decision over a player who remains under contract but has indicated he is stepping away.

A trade, negotiated buyout or another agreement could eventually provide clarity.

For now, Porzingis has made his immediate priority clear.

His health comes first. What that means for his NBA career, and the Warriors’ roster, remains unresolved.