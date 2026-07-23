Warriors Get Concerning Update on ‘Irritated’ LeBron James

The Golden State Warriors were reportedly expected to learn LeBron James’ free agency decision as early as last week.

And then NBA commissioner Adam Silver opened his mouth.

In a shocking twist, Cleveland radio host Andy Baskin has claimed that James delayed his announcement after Silver urged him to hurry so the league could finalize its schedule for the 2026-27 season. James reportedly didn’t take kindly to the comments.

“Here’s what I was told yesterday about the whole LeBron situation. Last week, LeBron’s crew was probably ready to make an announcement, especially because they were in New York,” Baskin said on 92.3 The Fan, via New York Post.

“The world had their eyes on New York because of the World Cup as well.

“They were probably comfortable making an announcement as early as last week.”

“And then, people were telling them what to do. There’s a little bit of irritation…”

Baskin warned that James, who is 24 days into his free agency, could further postpone his announcement just to irk Silver and the NBA’s media partners.

“Irritated was the word I was told, by the commissioner pushing them…so they decided to hold back,” added the insider.

Warriors Held Up by LeBron James Free Agency

Some insiders have claimed that the Golden State Warriors have had limited movement this offseason due to the LeBron James free agency circus. The Warriors were widely expected to pursue trades for Trey Murphy III and other impact players, giving Stephen Curry a more complete roster heading into the 2026-27 season.

The Warriors, in many ways, are being held hostage by James, who is apparently in no rush to make a decision. His agent, Rich Paul, made that much clear this week.

“We’re not going to be rushed,” Paul said on Monday, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

“We’re not going to be rushed. It’s his choice to make and when he makes the choice, he’ll make it,” added Paul.

LeBron James ‘Irritated’ by Silver

During last week’s Fanatics Fest, Adam Silver urged James to hurry up, while explaining why his delayed decision was not in the league’s best interest.

“…Where LeBron plays will affect the schedule,” Silver said.

“So I would like him to make his announcement already, so we can finish the schedule, because, as you might imagine, the teams are calling us, the networks are calling us, and everybody wants to lock in the schedule.

“But it will influence how we set the schedule, how we set opening week, Christmas Day, etc. So I need him to make a decision,” the commissioner added.

Rich Paul said earlier this week that he confronted Silver in New York about the comments, leading to a brief conversation.

“I saw Adam in New York and we discussed it,” Paul said of the LeBron James free agency dragging on for 24 days.

“And like I said, it’s still his choice. So if he doesn’t really know, you can’t rush it. You can’t rush it.”