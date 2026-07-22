Warriors Get Surprising LeBron James Update After Rival’s Snafu

The Golden State Warriors remain within striking distance in the LeBron James sweepstakes, even after a social media mistake sent one rival surging to the top of the betting market.

The Miami Heat became the outright favorites to sign James on Wednesday after their official YouTube channel briefly posted a livestream titled “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference.”

The deleted video was scheduled for July 27, setting off immediate speculation that Miami had inadvertently revealed James’ destination.

The Heat denied that interpretation.

“It was a mistake by the Heat’s social media department while preparing for the possibility of LeBron picking the Heat,” a spokesperson told the Miami Herald. “But there is no validity to it right now.”

The betting market reacted anyway.

Miami moved from +150 to -125 in the consensus odds published by The Athletic. Cleveland slipped from +150 to +240, while Golden State remained the third choice at +550.

Warriors Remain Third in LeBron James Odds

The latest consensus market lists:

Miami Heat: -125

Cleveland Cavaliers: +240

Golden State Warriors: +550

Philadelphia 76ers: +950

Minnesota Timberwolves: +6000

Any other team: +10000

Golden State’s +550 odds carry an implied probability of approximately 15.4% before the sportsbook’s margin.

Those odds do not indicate that James has selected Miami or eliminated Golden State. Betting lines respond to public money, and the Heat’s YouTube error created the appearance of a potentially significant leak before the organization explained it.

Miami also told ESPN that it had received no advance notice of James’ decision.

For the Warriors, the updated odds reinforce their position as a credible alternative rather than the favorite.

Golden State Has Made Its LeBron Pitch

Golden State’s pursuit is built around the opportunity to unite James with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

The Warriors have explored acquiring James before, and Curry publicly pitched the Bay Area’s basketball fit and golf scene. Green took a more direct approach while spending several days with James in Puerto Rico.

“I’d be remiss if I don’t take the opportunity to throw my pitch in there,” Green said on The Draymond Green Show.

Green said the pitch was “crazy” and would give James something to consider.

NBA insider Jake Fischer also said during Bleacher Report’s livestream Tuesday that he personally believes Golden State makes the most sense for James, although he stressed that his assessment was opinion rather than reporting.

The Warriors could offer James a championship opportunity without presenting him as the lone piece responsible for delivering a title. His partnership with Curry during the 2024 Paris Olympics also showed how naturally their games could complement each other.

Golden State previously explored acquiring Anthony Davis from Washington as part of an ambitious plan to attract James. The Wizards, however, have refused to entertain offers.

Miami’s accidental upload altered the betting market but did not produce evidence that James has made his choice.

The Heat are now favored, Cleveland remains second and Golden State is still third. Until James announces his decision, the Warriors’ chances remain alive—even if the market believes their path has become narrower.