Warriors Get New Rival in LeBron James Sweepstakes

The Golden State Warriors have another team to contend with in the LeBron James sweepstakes.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, the Minnesota Timberwolves were among several teams that reached out to James on Tuesday after the four-time NBA champion informed the Los Angeles Lakers he would not return for the 2026-27 season.

While Minnesota is not considered a frontrunner, its entry into the race adds another competitor as the Warriors continue pursuing one of the biggest prizes of the offseason.

Timberwolves Join Growing Chase

Krawczynski reported that the Timberwolves quickly contacted James’ camp after his departure from Los Angeles became official.

However, team and league sources told The Athletic that Minnesota does not believe it is “anywhere near the front of the line” for James’ services because of its limited financial flexibility.

Still, the Timberwolves’ willingness to make their interest known underscores how coveted James remains despite entering his 24th NBA season.

Warriors Remain Among Favorites

Even with Minnesota entering the picture, Golden State continues to be viewed as one of James’ strongest potential destinations.

Earlier this week, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported that league sources expect Stephen Curry and Draymond Green to play active roles in recruiting James to the Bay Area.

The outlet also reported that the Warriors’ front office believes it can make its long-standing pursuit of James a reality.

Although ESPN’s Anthony Slater later reported that Golden State has received no indication it is the firm favorite, the Warriors continue to be widely viewed as one of the leading contenders.

Betting markets have reflected that sentiment, with Golden State sitting atop the odds to land James ahead of several other teams.

Minnesota Has a Basketball Fit

Despite its financial limitations, Minnesota can offer James an intriguing basketball situation.

The Timberwolves created a significant opening at power forward after moving on from Julius Randle and Naz Reid, leaving a major vacancy in the frontcourt.

James could immediately fill that role while joining forces with franchise star Anthony Edwards, giving Minnesota another elite playmaker and championship-tested veteran.

Krawczynski also reported that the Timberwolves could explore moving Josh Green, who is entering the final year of his $14.7 million contract, in an effort to create additional financial flexibility.

However, Minnesota remains intrigued by Green’s potential, and no trade discussions have gained momentum.

Warriors’ Competition Continues to Grow

The Warriors are already competing with several high-profile franchises for James’ services.

The Cleveland Cavaliers remain heavily linked to a possible homecoming after reaching the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in the post-LeBron era, while the Miami Heat have also been connected to James amid reports that the organization would welcome a reunion.

Now the Timberwolves have joined that list.

Whether Minnesota can overcome its financial disadvantages remains uncertain.

But Krawczynski’s reporting confirms one thing: Golden State’s pursuit of James is becoming increasingly crowded as more contenders try to lure the future Hall of Famer away from Los Angeles.