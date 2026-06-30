Warriors Get Concerning LeBron James Update From NBA Insider

The Golden State Warriors‘ ambitious pursuit of LeBron James may already be facing its biggest obstacle.

Not the salary cap.

Not the logistics of pairing him with Stephen Curry.

But the growing belief around the league that James is destined to return home.

Speaking Tuesday on NBA Today, ESPN NBA insider Dave McMenamin said the “tea leaves” surrounding James’ free agency increasingly point toward a third stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers after the four-time NBA champion informed the Los Angeles Lakers he would continue his career elsewhere.

The comments represent an early setback for Golden State, which has spent the past several days positioning itself as one of the NBA’s most aggressive suitors for James.

McMenamin Sees Cleveland Momentum

McMenamin pointed to where James made one of the biggest decisions of his career.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer informed the Lakers he was leaving while in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

“I mean, of all the places in the world where he could come to the conclusion that he’s going to be leaving the Lakers, and telling the Lakers he was going to be leaving it, it just so happens to be Akron, Ohio, Cleveland, Ohio,” McMenamin said. “I’m not going to say that’s all of the clues right there, but we have to read the tea leaves here.”

McMenamin added that several members of James’ inner circle are expected to meet with him in Ohio this week as discussions continue.

“It could be the best situation right down the road from where you grew up, 45 minutes from Akron with the Cavs for a third stint,” he said.

Warriors Have Been Chasing a Blockbuster

McMenamin’s comments come just days after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Golden State had formulated an ambitious plan to pair James with longtime Lakers teammate Anthony Davis alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

According to Charania, the Warriors’ strategy began taking shape when Green opted out of his $27.7 million player option, a move designed to create the flexibility needed to pursue James with the approximately $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

The plan also hinges on Golden State acquiring Davis via trade before convincing James to join him in the Bay Area.

Salary cap analysts Bobby Marks and Yossi Gozlan have since outlined scenarios showing how such a blockbuster could remain mathematically possible under the league’s apron restrictions.

Cavaliers Already Preparing Their Pitch

Cleveland, however, appears to be doing more than waiting.

According to The Athletic’s Joe Vardon, James Harden is delaying the signing of his next contract specifically to preserve the Cavaliers’ financial flexibility while the franchise explores a potential reunion with James.

“On Monday, Harden declined his $42.3 million player’s option and is now a free agent,” Vardon wrote. “He is expected to return to Cleveland on a new contract, but Harden is waiting to sign to give the Cavs the flexibility they need to make a move like adding LeBron for next season.”

Vardon reported Cleveland still needs to shed roughly $16 million in salary to unlock the larger non-taxpayer mid-level exception, illustrating that the Cavaliers are actively creating pathways to make a reunion possible.

Warriors Still in the Mix

None of that means Golden State is out.

Later Tuesday, McMenamin reported that James had instructed agent Rich Paul to speak with every interested team before presenting him with his options, ensuring the Warriors will still have an opportunity to make their case.

Golden State can also offer James the chance to chase another championship alongside Curry while potentially reuniting him with Davis if the franchise can complete its blockbuster vision.

Still, McMenamin’s interpretation of the “tea leaves” and Cleveland’s ongoing cap maneuvering represent the clearest signs yet that the Warriors could be fighting more than competing offers.

They may be battling the nostalgic pull of home.