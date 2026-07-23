Warriors Linked to Former No. 5 Pick as LeBron James Backup Plan: Insider

The Golden State Warriors’ pursuit of LeBron James has left much of their offseason in a holding pattern.

Mario Hezonja apparently is stuck there with them.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show that Hezonja plans to return to the NBA after rebuilding his career in Europe, but the former No. 5 overall pick cannot choose his destination until James makes his free-agency decision.

“There’s a guy abroad right now by the name of Mario Hezonja,” Charania said. “He’s coming from the EuroLeague back to the NBA. … Finally, he is being held up by LeBron James.”

Charania specifically identified Golden State and Cleveland as possible destinations for Hezonja. Both teams remain among James’ five finalists and view Hezonja as a potential fallback option if the four-time NBA champion signs elsewhere.

One of McAfee’s co-hosts joked that Hezonja has been waiting at the airport for three weeks “like Tom Hanks” in the movie “The Terminal.”

“Exactly,” Charania replied. “‘Where am I going? Am I going to Golden State? Do I go to Cleveland? I’m waiting.’”

Mario Hezonja Could Address Golden State’s Growing Wing Need

Hezonja would not qualify as a direct replacement for James. No available player could.

He would represent the type of lower-cost gamble Golden State may need to consider if James declines the opportunity to join Stephen Curry.

Hezonja, 31, was selected fifth overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2015 NBA draft. The 6-foot-8 Croatian forward averaged 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 330 games with the Magic, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

His first NBA stint ended in 2020 without Hezonja developing into the impact player his draft position suggested he could become.

He has since rebuilt his reputation overseas.

Hezonja played for Panathinaikos and UNICS Kazan before joining Real Madrid in 2022. He was named the Spanish Liga ACB’s MVP last season after averaging 17.5 points and shooting 36.6% from 3-point range. He also helped Real Madrid reach the EuroLeague championship game.

That European success does not guarantee a smooth NBA return. But Hezonja is stronger and more experienced than the inconsistent prospect who left Portland six years ago.

Golden State’s need for another wing also extends beyond James.

Jimmy Butler continues rehabilitating the torn ACL he suffered in January. Moses Moody is recovering from surgery to repair the ruptured patellar tendon in his left knee and faces the possibility of missing a significant portion — if not all — of the 2026-27 season.

The Warriors are expected to provide an update on Moody during training camp. Recovery from his injury can take six to 12 months, putting at least part of next season in jeopardy.

Moody’s absence would be particularly damaging after his breakout 2025-26 campaign. He averaged career highs of 12.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 40.1% from the 3-point range.

Hezonja could provide size, shot creation and scoring depth while Butler and Moody work their way back.

LeBron James Decision Will Trigger Warriors’ Backup Plan

The Warriors have structured their offseason around the possibility of pairing James with Curry.

Draymond Green declined his $27.7 million player option, creating additional flexibility for Golden State to pursue James and Anthony Davis. Charania reported that the Davis conversations have gone nowhere, leaving James as the Warriors’ remaining transformational target.

Golden State re-signed Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford after finishing 37-45 and losing in the play-in tournament. Curry, limited to 43 games by a knee injury last season, recently acknowledged the urgency he feels at 38.

James could reopen the Warriors’ championship window. Hezonja would represent a more modest attempt to improve their depth if that pursuit fails.

Cleveland, Philadelphia and other James suitors could make the same pivot, creating a secondary market that will not develop until James chooses his next team.

That explains Hezonja’s wait. Signing now could mean accepting a smaller role or less favorable contract before several contenders know what they can offer him.

The Warriors are waiting to learn whether they can land one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Hezonja is waiting to learn whether they will need him instead.