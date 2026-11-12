Warriors Linked To Trade Rumors Involving Recent All-Stars

Many Golden State Warriors fans have complained about the team’s unwillingness to make big moves, but it turns out that a trade be coming soon. NBA pundits expected a terrible season for the Warriors after standing pat in the recent offseason. However, things have changed to see Golden State with a strong early record behind Stephen Curry’s stellar play.

Bleacher Report forecasted the upcoming trade deadline and looked at names likely to be on the market. Three specific players saw the Warriors named among teams most realistic to make a run for each target. Anthony Davis, Norman Powell, and Franz Wagner were all linked to Golden State as one of the top scenarios for each player.

The Warriors have already been linked to Davis going back to last offseason when media speculated about the Washington Wizards fit. Wagner and Powell are newer names and make more sense due to their current teams struggling badly.

Each scenario has different variables, but Golden State will likely have competition. Wagner is the only one of the three yet to get selected for an All-Star team in his NBA career. However, he is also the youngest and the name that holds the most value on the trade block.

Ranking Golden State Warriors Chances For Each Player

Powell should be the easiest to trade for since he’s on a shorter contract with the Chicago Bulls. The hope for Chicago was to improve their roster for chances at the playoffs in the Eastern Conference, but they look like arguably the worst team in the league so far.

Davis is the second most likely name due to the established reports about Golden State’s interest. Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler would likely be traded in this scenario for salary purposes to make it a risky move. Davis would match Curry’s timeline and have their contracts end around the same time.

Wagner is the most interesting name, but no one knows what the Orlando Magic’s plans are yet. The team has yet to find success from the duo of Paolo Banchero and Wagner together. More draft picks and younger talents needed for such a trade make this most complicated.

Untouchable Players For Warriors On Trade Market

Golden State has a strange roster that could help or hurt trade chances with other teams. Curry and Yaxel Lendeborg are the only two names who should be viewed as fully untouchable right now.

The Warriors drafting Lendeborg turned out to be their best draft selection in many years since he already is their second-best player. Opposing teams wanting the younger talent in a trade will likely be shut down based on how important Steve Kerr values Yaxel to the franchise’s future.

Other young players like Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody are far more expendable for the right price. Golden State will likely only make a trade for a noteworthy difference maker if they are expected to sacrifice youth. Mike Dunleavy could also refuse to make any noteworthy trades since the current roster is forming chemistry that already leads to more victories.