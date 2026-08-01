Hi, Subscriber

Warriors Named Potential Landing Spot for Two-Time NBA Slam Dunk Champion

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr motions during a game. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After missing out on LeBron James in free agency, the Golden State Warriors will have to pivot in order to add another impact player to complement Steph Curry next season.

Perhaps one will become available in the near future.

Golden State Warriors Named Potential Landing Spot for Zach LaVine

Dallas Mavericks v Sacramento Kings

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06: Zach Lavine #8 of the Sacramento Kings stands on the court during their game against the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center on January 06, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Warriors were recently named as a top potential landing spot for two-time All-Star Zach LaVine by Nico Martinez of Fadeaway World.

“The Warriors struck out on all of their primary targets this summer, and now there are rumors that they are shifting their focus to the post-Steph era. But if they really want to make one last run with Curry, who plans to sign an extension, LaVine is an option that they cannot ignore,” Martinez wrote.

“As a three-level scorer, his arrival would make a huge impact for Golden State, and it would alleviate a lot of scoring pressure off Stephen Curry. Notably, LaVine could act as a replacement for Jimmy Butler, who may not be ready for action until midway through the season. At the very least, it gives the Warriors some much-needed youth and star power to help them stack up against their most elite competitors.”

This story will be updated. 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

0 Comments

Warriors Named Potential Landing Spot for Two-Time NBA Slam Dunk Champion

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x