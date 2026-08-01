Warriors Named Potential Landing Spot for Two-Time NBA Slam Dunk Champion

After missing out on LeBron James in free agency, the Golden State Warriors will have to pivot in order to add another impact player to complement Steph Curry next season.

Perhaps one will become available in the near future.

Golden State Warriors Named Potential Landing Spot for Zach LaVine

The Warriors were recently named as a top potential landing spot for two-time All-Star Zach LaVine by Nico Martinez of Fadeaway World.

“The Warriors struck out on all of their primary targets this summer, and now there are rumors that they are shifting their focus to the post-Steph era. But if they really want to make one last run with Curry, who plans to sign an extension, LaVine is an option that they cannot ignore,” Martinez wrote.

“As a three-level scorer, his arrival would make a huge impact for Golden State, and it would alleviate a lot of scoring pressure off Stephen Curry. Notably, LaVine could act as a replacement for Jimmy Butler, who may not be ready for action until midway through the season. At the very least, it gives the Warriors some much-needed youth and star power to help them stack up against their most elite competitors.”

This story will be updated.