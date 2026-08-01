Warriors’ Next Priority Emerges After Gary Payton II Return

The Golden State Warriors checked one important box Saturday by bringing back one of Steve Kerr’s most trusted veterans.

They may not be finished.

Shortly after Gary Payton II agreed to return on a one-year veteran’s minimum contract, ClutchPoint’s Brett Siegel outlined what could come next for a Warriors roster that still has room for additional moves before training camp.

“Signing Gary Payton II takes the Warriors to 13 players with standard deals and roughly $6M from the second apron hard cap,” Siegel wrote on X. “The Warriors have been eyeing extra backcourt help and also have interest in Kelly Olynyk, as reported yesterday on @ClutchPoints.”

The update reinforces that Golden State’s offseason remains active even after securing the return of one of the franchise’s defensive tone-setters.

Gary Payton II Returns to Familiar Role

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Saturday that Payton agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million veteran’s minimum contract.

Because of the NBA’s minimum-salary reimbursement rules, the Warriors will carry a cap hit of approximately $2.45 million.

The agreement extends one of the NBA’s most successful role-player partnerships.

Payton, 33, has spent five of the past six seasons with Golden State. After leaving for Portland in free agency in 2022, he returned at the 2023 trade deadline and quickly reestablished himself as one of Steve Kerr’s most trusted reserves.

Last season, Payton appeared in 73 games, averaging career highs of 7.5 points while adding 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 15.6 minutes per game.

His offensive numbers only tell part of the story.

Payton has built his value through elite point-of-attack defense, relentless cutting and an instinctive understanding of Golden State’s motion offense. Few role players have earned Kerr’s trust the way Payton has over the past several seasons.

Warriors Still Searching for Depth

Bringing back Payton doesn’t close the Warriors’ offseason.

It simply shifts the focus.

With 13 standard contracts and roughly $6 million below the second-apron hard cap, Golden State still has enough financial flexibility to add two more veterans on minimum deals if it chooses.

One remaining priority appears to be another guard.

According to Siegel, the Warriors continue searching for extra backcourt help, a sensible move after Stephen Curry missed 39 games last season, including 27 consecutive contests because of patellofemoral pain syndrome, commonly known as runner’s knee. Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are also expected to miss the start of the 2026-27 season while recovering from knee injuries, making additional depth an understandable priority entering training camp.

Kelly Olynyk Remains in the Picture

The Warriors also haven’t moved on from veteran big man Kelly Olynyk.

Siegel reiterated Golden State’s continued interest after ClutchPoints first reported the connection a day earlier.

The mutual interest predates this week.

Golden State explored trading for Olynyk before the 2025 trade deadline, and league insiders have continued linking the veteran stretch big to the Warriors throughout the offseason.

While Olynyk averaged career lows of 3.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in limited action last season, his value has never been tied solely to scoring.

The 35-year-old remains one of the NBA’s better passing centers and a capable floor spacer, two traits that have long complemented Kerr’s offensive system.

The frontcourt also remains an area worth reinforcing.

Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford bring championship experience, size and shooting, but both veterans have managed injuries in recent years. Adding another skilled big would provide Kerr with valuable insurance and greater lineup flexibility over an 82-game season.

Whether the Warriors use both remaining roster spots before opening night remains unclear.

But Payton’s return appears to be only one step in the front office’s final phase of roster construction.

With room still available beneath the second apron, a need for another guard and Olynyk still on the radar, Golden State’s offseason may not be over yet.