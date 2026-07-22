Warriors Linked to 2 Potential Veteran Big Men With LeBron James Catch

The Golden State Warriors’ search for additional frontcourt depth could eventually lead them to a familiar face and a player they have pursued before.

First, they may need LeBron James to make his decision.

NBA insider Jake Fischer linked the Warriors to veteran stretch big men Kelly Olynyk and Georges Niang during Bleacher Report’s livestream Tuesday, identifying both as potential minimum-contract targets once James chooses his next destination.

“Kelly Olynyk, I think, is another guy potentially being held up by LeBron,” Fischer said. “I think both Kelly Olynyk and Georges Niang are two big men that could very well be on the radar for the Golden State Warriors if they were to get a LeBron assurance.”

James’ unresolved free agency has effectively placed parts of the veteran market on hold. Teams still pursuing the four-time MVP must preserve roster spots and financial flexibility, while players such as Olynyk and Niang may prefer to wait until James decides before committing elsewhere.

For Golden State, that delay carries particular importance. The Warriors remain connected to James and have not finished restructuring their frontcourt after declining to match the Memphis Grizzlies’ three-year, $30 million offer sheet for Quinten Post.

Golden State Needs Another Frontcourt Option

Post averaged 7.7 points and 4.0 rebounds across 67 games last season, making 35 starts and supplying 93 3-pointers from the center position. His departure removed a younger floor-spacing big man from a group featuring Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Charles Bassey.

Porzingis and Horford give the Warriors considerable experience and shooting, but their age and recent availability make dependable depth especially important.

Olynyk, 35, could help replace some of Post’s passing and perimeter shooting. The Warriors previously explored acquiring the 6-foot-11 center before the 2024 trade deadline, when he was playing for the Toronto Raptors.

His production declined sharply last season. Olynyk averaged career lows of 3.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 8.8 minutes over 41 regular-season appearances. He also fell out of the postseason rotation, sitting for the San Antonio Spurs’ final six playoff games.

Still, his ability to facilitate offense and stretch opposing centers fits Golden State’s preferred style.

Niang Has History With Warriors

Niang offers a different kind of reunion.

The Warriors signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract in August 2017 before waiving him near the end of training camp. He subsequently joined the Santa Cruz Warriors and used that G League stint as a springboard to a lasting NBA career.

“You know, Niang was in the Warriors organization himself back before his career really took off,” Fischer said. “Warriors people still call him ‘The Minivan’ to this day.”

Niang missed the entire 2025-26 season while recovering from a foot injury, creating obvious questions about his readiness. When healthy, however, the 33-year-old forward has been one of the league’s most reliable role-playing shooters. He owns a career 39.9% mark from 3-point range and has postseason experience with the Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Both veterans could be attainable for the minimum, but Fischer indicated their availability remains tied to the Warriors’ pursuit of a much larger prize.

“I do think both those stretch-big veterans who are willing to take minimums,” Fischer said, “are very much in the cards for the Warriors, depending on what happens with LeBron.”