Warriors Add Intriguing Sharpshooter to Bolster Roster for Training Camp

Aday after signing Nick Boyd and Elias Ralph to training camp deals, the Golden State Warriors made another intriguing move ahead of the new season.

Per multiple reports, the Warriors have signed sharpshooter Obi Agbim, who lit up the NCAA Division I circuit with his three-point marksmanship the previous two years at Baylor and Wyoming. At Wyoming, the 6-foot-3 guard averaged 17.6 points, 3.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals for Baylor, while leading the entire Mountain Conference in 3-point percentage (43.7%). He brought the reputation as an elite shooter to Baylor, where he averaged 107. points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 threes per game.

Overall, he averaged an impressive 2.5 threes per game in college at a clip of 40%.

Warriors Add Sharpshooter

When Agbim transferred from Wyoming, Baylor Bears’ Jalon Dixon explained why the Baylors were getting more than just a sharpshooter, but an all-around offensive player.

“Agbim’s numbers go beyond surface-level accuracy,” Dixon wrote of Agbim shooting a staggering 43.7% from deep at Wyoming.

“His catch-and-shoot percentage of 49% ranked among the best in the country, while his 35% clip on pull-up threes over 80 attempts highlighted his versatility as a shot creator. That balance of off-ball reliability and off-the-dribble danger makes him a rare dual-threat shooter in today’s college game.”

“At Wyoming, he became the offense’s focal point, often drawing double teams and still finding ways to punish defenders with deep-range precision,” added Dixon.

Warriors Roster Status

The Warriors were already at the 21-player offseason roster limited before Saturday, with 15 players signed to fully or partially guaranteed contracts, and four others signed to Exhibition 10 deals and two-way contracts. As such, the Warriors have likely waived a player to make room for Agbim. It’s unclear which player was waived.

The Steve Kerr-coached franchise reportedly remains interested in adding Summer League standout Graham Ike and could yet offer him a training camp deal. The Warriors have also yet to sign second-round pick Lajae Jones to a contract.

Hoops Rumors’ Arthur Hill broke down how Agbim’s contract may be structured.

“Assuming Agbim signed an Exhibit 10 deal and is waived before the start of the 2026/27 season, he’ll be eligible for a bonus worth up to $91K if he spends at least 60 days with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate,” he wrote.

“Exhibit 10 contracts can also be converted into two-way deals.”

The Warriors are set to hold their training camp on the campus of BYU-Hawaii through Sept. 29 and Oct. 3, following Media Day on Sept. 28. They will then play their first preseason game against the LA Clippers in Honolulu on Oct. 4. The Warriors kick off their regular season against the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 21 at Crypto.com Arena.