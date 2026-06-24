ESPN Filmed Warriors Owner Arguing With GM About Draft Pick

The Golden State Warriors made a polarizing selection of Yaxel Lendeborg with the eleventh overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Some fans and pundits questioned drafting a 23-year-old with a lottery pick since most top prospects are between 18 to 21, but Golden State is looking to win now. More interestingly, a live video shown by ESPN in the Warriors draft room showed tension between two noteworthy people ahead of their draft pick.

Owner Joe Lacob and General Manager Mike Dunleavy were shown in the middle of either a spirited debate at best or an intense argument at worst. The implication made by most watching was that they were discussing which prospect to select. Both sides potentially disagreeing would add more friction to a franchise recently experiencing more drama coming their way in recent years.

Golden State did pass on a couple of names with high expectations. Aday Mara and Nate Ament were both high upside picks that could have been argued here. Lendeborg is a bold pick who will be expected to help the Warriors rotation starting with his rookie season. More details will likely come out to confirm it if the argument was indeed about disagreeing over this specific pick.

Mike Dunleavy’s Job May Be On The Line

Warriors’ fans have been critical of Dunleavy as the General Manager for failing to put together a contending roster. Stephen Curry still playing elite basketball puts greater pressure on Golden State to have deep playoff runs before his iconic run comes to an end.

Trading for Jimmy Butler looked good early, but the risks of paying an older injury prone star blew up in their faces. The Warriors have no player near to All-Star level, outside of Curry since Butler will miss most of the upcoming season recovering from a torn ACL.

Golden State’s goals this summer are to add new talent to get better and to draft the right rookie for their long-term future. Dunleavy could get fired just a few years into the job if either the offseason moves to improve next season fails or if Lendeborg flops.

Any Arguments Should No Longer Matter

The biggest issue with that draft room argument is that it was caught right before making an important draft pick. If the owner and GM disagreed to that extent, they must end that to put the dissent in the past now that the pick is official.

Golden State needs to do everything in their power to get the best out of Lendeborg to make him part of the future. The other things concerning the franchise can be fixed or at least upgraded by the end of free agency via signing new talents or making trades.

Names like LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard are on the Warriors’ offseason wish list. The real work will come from trying to convince proven players to join the risky roster that could go either way next season. It should be easy to accept they’ve made their choice with the draft pick to put any hesitance behind them.