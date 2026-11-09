Warriors Get Great News Before Pelicans Game Amid Record-Setting Run

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are 9.5-point favorites to extend their winning streak to eight games against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

The Warriors’ ongoing seven-game winning streak is one for the history books, as Steve Kerr’s team has achieved a feat not seen since the 1950-51 Boston Celtics. After their 126-119 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday, the NBA announced:

The Golden State Warriors are just the second team in NBA history to win seven straight games after starting a season 0-3, joining the 1950-51 Boston Celtics ‼️

During their seven-game winning streak, the Warriors rank second in offensive rating (119.5), fifth in defensive rating (107.9) and third in net rating (11.6) while shooting a league-best 41.9% from three and 48.9% from the field. With victories over contenders like the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat, Stephen Curry and Co. have proven this surge is no fluke.

Warriors Keep Winning

Expected to win under 40 games by most sportsbooks, the Warriors only validated those low expectations with a concerning 0–3 start. But on the heels of a seven-game winning streak, Golden State has completely flipped the script.

Curry sent a message to Golden State’s detractors after the win vs. Orlando.

“I just love the resilience, attitude and commitment from everybody. When you set foot on the floor, just play hard, and good things will happen,” Curry said, via HITC.

“We don’t forget where people thought we were at the beginning of the year. So, it’s just a matter of continuing to build.”

Can Warriors Win NBA Title?

Analysts have drawn comparisons between this year’s squad and the championship-winning 2021–22 Warriors, primarily due to their formidable bench depth. Much like that title team, Golden State is getting steady contributions down the roster, including key production from Brandon Williams (11.1 PPG), De’Anthony Melton (9.4 PPG), Georges Niang (8.2 PPG) Charles Bassey (7.1 PPG) and Gui Santos (6.6 PPG). Meanwhile, Brandin Podziemski is posting career highs of 15.8 points and 4.3 assists, thriving as the third option behind Stephen Curry and rookie phenom Yaxel Lendeborg.

With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody expected to rejoin the roster before the All-Star break, the Warriors project to only get better. Former Warrior Klay Thompson is convinced Golden State will compete for the title when Butler and Moody return.

“The Dubs are very good,” Thompson said after his Heat lost to the Warriors last week.

“They have a system in place that has been successful since Steve (Kerr) became the head coach. Never count them out, especially with Steph and Draymond (Green) out there and then Jimmy (Butler) and Moses (Moody) coming back.”

Warriors (7-3) vs Pelicans (4-6) will tip off at 7 p.m. PT on Monday night.