Klay Thompson Sends Strong Warning About Warriors After Heat Loss

Klay Thompson knows better than most what happens when the Golden State Warriors find their rhythm.

After spending 13 seasons alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the four-time NBA champion received another reminder Thursday night, this time from the opposing bench.

Golden State defeated Thompson’s Miami Heat 120-100 at Chase Center, extending its winning streak to six games after a 0-3 start.

But Thompson believes the Warriors are only beginning to show what they can become.

The former Splash Brother offered a glowing assessment of his old team after the game, predicting Golden State would emerge as a force in the Western Conference once Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody return from injuries.

Klay Thompson Predicts Warriors Will Be a Force in the West

“The Dubs are very good,” Thompson said after the loss, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

“They have a system in place that has been successful since Steve (Kerr) became the head coach. Never count them out, especially with Steph and Draymond (Green) out there and then Jimmy (Butler) and Moses (Moody) coming back.”

Thompson pointed to the philosophy that helped Golden State capture four championships during his tenure.

“Strength in numbers has always been their mantra, and I think they’ll be a force in the West.”

His assessment came after Curry scored 29 points, including 22 after halftime, to lead Golden State past Miami.

Thompson finished with 11 points on 3-for-10 shooting, one night after scoring 30 and hitting the game-winning 3-pointer against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody Could Strengthen Warriors’ Resurgence

Golden State’s six-game winning streak becomes more impressive considering the players missing from its rotation.

Butler remains sidelined after suffering a torn right ACL against Miami in January.

Moody is also recovering from surgery to repair his left patellar tendon.

Neither has a confirmed return date, making Thompson’s prediction a vote of confidence in the Warriors’ long-term potential rather than a guarantee about this season.

Meanwhile, Golden State’s supporting cast has stepped up.

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg contributed 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists against Miami, while Green distributed a season-high 11 assists.

Georges Niang added 13 points off the bench.

The Warriors have gone from losing their first three games to winning six consecutive contests, reinforcing Thompson’s belief in Kerr’s system.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson Share Emotional Reunion

For Thompson, Thursday’s visit offered another opportunity to reconnect with the franchise where he spent the defining years of his career.

The Chase Center crowd welcomed him warmly before the game.

He later embraced Curry, Green and several former teammates following the final buzzer.

The reunion also came with some good-natured ribbing from Butler, who trolled Thompson on Instagram with an AI-generated recreation of a scene from the 1999 Martin Lawrence comedy Blue Streak following Golden State’s victory.

Curry, meanwhile, acknowledged the unusual experience of facing his longtime backcourt partner.

“It’s still surreal playing against him,” Curry told reporters.

Thompson also praised Curry’s longevity, marveling at his former teammate’s ability to remain among the NBA’s elite players at 38.

“He’s just one of one, and the game is going to miss him when he does hang it up,” Thompson said.

Now in Miami after spending two seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Thompson has moved on from Golden State. His appreciation for what the Warriors built, however, hasn’t diminished.

He recognizes the familiar formula: Curry leading the offense, Green directing the defense and Kerr trusting the system.

And even from the opposing bench, Thompson sees a team nobody should overlook.