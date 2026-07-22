Warriors Insider Reveals Plan B if LeBron James Says No

The Golden State Warriors’ fallback plan if LeBron James signs elsewhere will not produce the same headlines as pairing him with Stephen Curry.

It might not produce a major transaction at all.

ESPN Warriors insider Anthony Slater described Golden State’s Plan B as “boring” and “stable” during a Wednesday appearance on NBA Today, explaining that the franchise is prepared to preserve its financial flexibility and largely return the core of last season’s 37-win team.

“Look, they’re bringing back the core of a 37-win team,” Slater said. “Which doesn’t sound great at face value, right? The 10th seed.”

The Warriors have kept a roster spot available for James, but Slater reported that people inside the organization are pessimistic about their chances of signing him. If James chooses another contender, Golden State does not appear poised to immediately redirect its assets toward a different star.

That restraint would disappoint fans hoping the Warriors will make one final all-in push around Curry. It also reflects a front office attempting to compete during Curry’s remaining years without sacrificing every avenue for rebuilding afterward.

Warriors Betting on Better Health

Golden State’s Plan B starts with receiving more from players already on its roster.

The Warriors re-signed Kristaps Porziņģis to a two-year, $40 million contract that includes a player option for the second season. Porziņģis averaged 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 15 games after Golden State acquired him from Atlanta during the season.

His availability remains a significant variable. The 7-foot-2 center has the shooting and rim protection to transform Golden State’s lineup, but his extensive injury history makes it difficult to project a full season of production.

The Warriors also brought back Al Horford on a two-year, $14 million deal. Horford appeared in only 45 regular-season games last season, averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

“If they can get more from Kristaps Porziņģis, who again they re-signed, Al Horford was injured a lot last year,” Slater said. “Again, it sounds like a lot of ifs, a lot of kind of older players.”

The largest question involves Jimmy Butler, who is recovering from surgery to repair a torn right ACL. Golden State hopes Butler can return during the second half of the season and help restore the team to playoff contention.

That leaves the Warriors relying heavily on better health from an aging roster rather than a dramatic infusion of outside talent.

Golden State Protecting Its Post-Curry Future

Slater said Golden State’s long-term planning is not exclusively focused on Curry’s remaining championship window.

“Part of the Warriors’ long-term plan is post right now,” Slater said. “Let’s just be honest. I know Steve Kerr came back. I know there’s this belief, ‘Oh, they’re going to throw all the picks. It’s all about the next couple years.’ It’s not really all about the next couple years.”

According to Slater, the Warriors have only $34.9 million committed beyond the coming season. That clean financial outlook could position them to pursue future free agents or absorb a star in a trade.

Golden State has also retained its premium draft capital despite repeated calls to package those picks for immediate help. The Warriors used the No. 11 selection in June on versatile forward Yaxel Lendeborg rather than moving it for a veteran.

The approach gives Golden State what front offices often call optionality: clean books, young talent and draft assets that can either support a rebuild or become part of a future blockbuster.

It is not the glamorous alternative to James.

But if the Warriors cannot add another all-time great, their Plan B appears clear: bet on improved health, remain competitive around Curry and wait until the right star—not merely the next available one—justifies sacrificing their future.