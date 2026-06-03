Warriors Predicted to Sign Lakers Legend to Multi-Year Deal in Free Agency

This offseason, the biggest question in the NBA is what legendary Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will decide to do regarding his future.

James will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and it seems like everything is potentially on the table for the future Hall of Famer, from retirement to remaining with the Lakers to signing elsewhere.

The ultimate decision will be up to James, but that won’t stop the masses from speculating in the meantime.

Warriors Predicted to Sign LeBron James to Two-Year, $30 Million Deal in Free Agency

One team that has emerged as a potential landing spot for James is the Golden State Warriors, as the opportunity for James and Steph Curry to play together in the twilight of their careers could prove intriguing to both stars. It remains to be seen if that could actually happen, but it would certainly be entertaining for basketball fans.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Eric Pincus predicted that the Warriors will indeed land James in free agency with a two-year, $30 million deal that includes a player option for the second season.

“The Los Angeles Lakers face a significant decision with James. Even as he nears 42, he continues to be one of the most powerful players in the association. … James doesn’t make sense for room teams like the Chicago Bulls or Brooklyn Nets. A sign-and-trade from the Lakers would require a three-year deal and trigger apron restrictions. The chance to finish his career in Golden State with Curry will be James’ path forward,” Pincus wrote.

“… Warriors sign James at $30.8 million over two years with a player option, starting at the $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception.”

LeBron James in no Rush to Make Decision on NBA Future

While it’s exciting to think about the potential of James joining the Warriors, we’ll likely have to wait a while for a decision from The King.

James has made it clear that he’s in no rush to make a determination regarding his future, and that any potential decisions will likely come later in the summer.

“I think at some point, up in June, late June, as July rolls around, free agency gets going,” James said last month. “As July’s rolling maybe into August, we start to kind of get a feel of what my future may look like, if it’s continuing to play the game that I love— which I know I can still give so much to the game, and play at a high level— or if it’s not. But I have not gotten to that point yet.”

Thanks to James, basketball fans will be forced to practice patience this summer.