Warriors Bring in Rising Michigan Big Man, Five Others for Latest Pre-Draft Workout

With the 2026 NBA Draft less than two weeks away, the Golden State Warriors continued their extensive evaluation process Monday by hosting another group of prospects at Chase Center.

The latest pre-draft workout featured Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli, Providence guard Jaylin Sellers, Villanova guard Devin Askew, Michigan center Morez Johnson Jr., Houston forward-center Chris Cenac Jr., and South Alabama forward Chaze Harris.

The session marked another step in Golden State’s effort to identify prospects who could help bolster a roster still built around veteran stars Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.

Dunleavy Sees Draft as Key to Roster Improvement

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. recently made clear that the organization views the draft as a critical component of its offseason plans.

“I think moving forward this summer we can get better, and that’ll start in June with the draft,” Dunleavy said when he previewed the Warriors’ offseason last month. “Having the 11th pick and the 54th pick are two ways we could definitely add to the roster and improve. And then we’ll roll into free agency and see what we can do there.”

Golden State owns the No. 11 overall pick and the No. 54 selection in the second round. The Warriors have already brought in several prospects for workouts in recent weeks, including Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who has emerged as a potential lottery option for the franchise.

Monday’s group reflected the organization’s wide-ranging approach, featuring a mix of younger developmental prospects and veteran college players who could potentially contribute immediately.

Morez Johnson Jr. Headlines Warriors’ Latest Pre-Draft Workout Group

Among Monday’s participants, Johnson may have generated the most intrigue.

According to The Athletic’s Nick Friedell, the Michigan big man described the workout as “insane” after completing his session with the Warriors and suggested that he and his Michigan teammates could all potentially become lottery picks.

The 6-foot-9 forward-center is one of the draft’s fastest-rising prospects after helping Michigan capture the national championship. Johnson averaged 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds while earning Second-Team All-Big Ten and All-Defensive Team honors.

His athleticism, defensive versatility and rebounding instincts have made him one of the more intriguing frontcourt prospects in this year’s class.

The Warriors are already familiar with one of Johnson’s championship teammates. Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg worked out for Golden State last week and has emerged as a possible option for the franchise at No. 11 overall. The back-to-back workouts suggest the Warriors are taking a particularly close look at players from Michigan’s title-winning roster.

Chris Cenac Jr. Embracing Frontcourt Versatility

Friedell also reported that Cenac left Chase Center believing his workout “went well.”

The Houston big man sees himself primarily as a power forward but believes he can also slide to center at the next level.

“Every team told me they loved me … it’s been a great process so far,” Cenac said, according to Friedell.

Cenac’s ability to play multiple frontcourt positions could appeal to a Warriors team that has consistently sought versatile big men capable of fitting into its switch-heavy defensive schemes.

Warriors Size Up Veteran College Standouts

The remainder of Monday’s workout group featured experienced college players with varying skill sets.

Martinelli enters the draft process as one of college basketball’s more productive scorers after a standout career at Northwestern. Sellers brings perimeter scoring and shot-creation ability after finishing his collegiate career at Providence.

Askew, a former five-star recruit who played at multiple programs before ending his college journey at Villanova, offers playmaking ability and defensive competitiveness. Harris, meanwhile, emerged as an athletic and versatile wing at South Alabama.

With the draft rapidly approaching, Golden State continues to leave no stone unturned in its search for young, cost-controlled talent.

Dunleavy’s comments underscore the importance of the coming weeks. For a Warriors team still pursuing another championship while planning for the future, the draft is not simply about development. It is an opportunity to immediately improve the roster and potentially uncover the franchise’s next key contributor.