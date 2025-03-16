Warriors Starter’s STUNNING Record

Moses Moody doesn’t just start games. He wins them.

After another gritty Golden State Warriors victory on national TV—a 97-94 win over the Knicks on ABC Saturday night—Moody added another notch to what’s quietly becoming one of the most ridiculous stats of the season:

He’s 18-1 as a starter. (StatMuse)

That’s a 94.7% win percentage, the highest ever for an NBA starter in a single season (minimum 15 games).

And here’s the thing: it’s not a fluke. Moody isn’t just riding the coattails of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler—he’s a critical piece to the Warriors’ latest resurgence. He’s hitting big shots, playing elite defense, and filling the void left by Andrew Wiggins after the Butler trade.

This isn’t just a hot streak. This is a player arriving.

How Jimmy Butler Unlocked Moses Moody

The Warriors turnaround since acquiring Butler has been borderline ridiculous. They were left for dead in January. Now, after their seventh straight win, they’re 14-1 since Butler joined the lineup and looking like a real contender again.

And Moody? He’s thriving in this new system.

Playing alongside Curry, Butler, Green, and stretch big Quinten Post, Moody is getting wide-open looks like never before. Defenses are overloaded trying to contain Curry’s gravity, Butler’s midrange game, and Green’s playmaking, and Moody is cashing in.

Against the Knicks, he hit four threes and broke a tie in crunch time with a clutch driving layup at the shot clock buzzer. A winning player making winning plays.

“It’s His Defense”

Moody’s scoring is nice. His shooting is real. But it’s his defense that has Steve Kerr all in.

“He’s really taken on the role of guarding the opponent’s best player or point guard,” Kerr said after the game. “He’s done it night after night. He’s embraced it. … That’s why we felt so strongly about locking up Moses this past fall.” (The Athletic)

Since Butler’s arrival, the Warriors have the second-best defensive rating in the NBA (107.9). They’re switching everything, flying around, and making life hell for opposing offenses.

Curry even singled out Moody’s impact:

“Take myself out of it,” Curry said. “But you have GP, Jimmy, Draymond, Moses … Pick your poison with those four guys.” (The Athletic)

That’s high praise from one of the smartest players in the game.

The Warriors Are Winning Ugly—and That’s a Good Thing

The Warriors shot just 13-for-41 from three against the Knicks. They missed open looks. They struggled in stretches. But they locked in defensively and found ways to win—a far cry from the team that couldn’t close games earlier this season.

Draymond Green’s late-game steal on Karl-Anthony Towns and Gary Payton II’s suffocating perimeter defense sealed the victory, holding the Knicks to just 16 points in the fourth quarter before some garbage-time buckets.

The team’s mental toughness has shifted, and Moody has been a key part of that.

The Warriors Are Built for April and May

If this was just a fun hot streak, that’d be one thing. But this team has a real shot to make noise in the playoffs—and Moody is a huge part of it.

He’s playing with confidence. Hitting shots. Defending at a high level. And most importantly? He wins.

At some point, the sample size stops being a coincidence.

Moses Moody isn’t just starting games anymore.

He’s helping the Warriors finish them.