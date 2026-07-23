Warriors’ Steph Curry Gets Bold Prediction Amid LeBron James Pursuit

Ayesha Curry has witnessed every stage of Stephen Curry’s transformation from undersized lottery pick to the defining player of the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty.

She does not believe his championship story is finished.

“I just know you have one more chip in you,” Ayesha Curry told her husband during a joint interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday. “I tell him this every other week. One more.”

Another championship would be Curry’s fifth, moving him into even more rarefied territory among the NBA’s all-time greats. It also would represent a remarkable final act for a Warriors core that has not returned to the NBA Finals since winning its fourth title in 2022.

Her prediction arrived as Golden State pursues LeBron James, another four-time champion seeking a fifth ring near the end of a historic career.

Pairing Curry and James would give the Warriors perhaps their clearest route to making Ayesha’s prediction come true.

Stephen Curry Feels Urgency After Injury-Plagued Season

Curry’s response carried more urgency than bravado.

The 38-year-old guard acknowledged that the knee injury that limited him to 43 games last season changed how he views his remaining time in the NBA.

“It adds to the understanding of basketball mortality and the fact that I won’t be able to play forever,” Curry said. “You don’t dwell on it, but it changes the intentionality.”

Curry missed 27 consecutive games because of the knee injury. He still averaged 26.6 points and shot 39.3% from three-point range, providing enough reminders that his individual brilliance has not disappeared.

The Warriors around him did.

Golden State finished 37-45, placed 10th in the Western Conference and failed to escape the play-in tournament. Jimmy Butler’s torn ACL compounded the team’s problems, leaving Curry to carry an aging and frequently unavailable roster whenever his own body allowed.

“My body is different at 38 than it was even five years ago,” Curry said. “I try to work smarter when it comes to everything that I do.”

Curry added that he still wants to be the hardest-working player in the room, even if his preparation must evolve. That balance — preserving his body without surrendering the habits that built his career — will define the next phase.

LeBron James Could Extend Warriors’ Championship Window

Golden State’s pursuit of James reflects the same urgency.

Draymond Green surprised the Warriors by declining his $27.7 million player option, giving the organization additional flexibility to chase James and Anthony Davis. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday that Golden State’s Davis conversations have gone nowhere, but the Warriors remain one of five finalists for James alongside Cleveland, Miami, Philadelphia and Minnesota.

James is not expected to choose his next team based on money. His options largely involve minimum contracts or available exceptions, with happiness, championship potential and organizational culture driving the decision.

The Warriors can offer him Curry.

Golden State also has re-signed Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, while Butler continues rehabilitating his knee. If James joined that group and sufficient health followed, the Warriors would possess the experience and star power to reenter the championship discussion immediately.

The risks are obvious. Curry is 38. James is 41. Butler is recovering from a major injury, and the rest of Golden State’s veteran-heavy roster carries its own durability questions.

But Curry’s 2025-26 production suggested the window has not closed completely. Ayesha Curry is betting there is one more championship run inside it.

The Warriors are trying to give her husband enough help to prove her right.