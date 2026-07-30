Warriors Could Pair 2-Time All-Star With Steph Curry After Missing on LeBron

The Golden State Warriors have spent much of the past year chasing star power.

They explored LeBron James before the NBA’s all-time leading scorer ultimately chose the Philadelphia 76ers. Anthony Davis never truly became available after the Washington Wizards signaled they had no interest in moving the former champion. Anfernee Simons, another backcourt target, also slipped off the board after signing with Philadelphia.

For a franchise trying to squeeze another championship run out of Stephen Curry‘s closing prime, the offseason has become less about landing a blockbuster and more about identifying value wherever it can be found.

That is why Zach LaVine’s situation in Sacramento suddenly bears watching.

Golden State has been down this road before.

Before acquiring Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat last season, the Warriors held significant trade discussions with the Chicago Bulls regarding LaVine, according to ClutchPoint’s NBA insider Brett Siegel. At the time, Andrew Wiggins was among the players Golden State considered including in various trade constructions before the organization ultimately pivoted and used Wiggins as the centerpiece of the Butler blockbuster instead.

Eighteen months later, LaVine may again find himself on the Warriors’ radar—but under circumstances that look entirely different.

Sacramento’s Direction Raises New Questions

LaVine exercised his $49 million player option for the 2026-27 season in June, a move that guaranteed one more lucrative payday but also complicated his future.

According to Kings insider James Ham, Sacramento made no promises beyond honoring that contract.

“They haven’t promised him a starting job, they haven’t promised him ‘X’ amount of minutes per game,” Ham said Thursday on ESPN 1320 Sacramento. “They’ve been honest with him and said, ‘Look, all bets are off if you opt in.'”

Ham added that the Kings have also been transparent about the organization’s long-term plans.

“We also as a franchise have to make a business decision with regards to you, and what we’re going to do at our shooting guard position for the next five years. And that does not include you. So if it includes you part of the time this season, that’s one thing, but if it doesn’t include you by Game 20 or Game 40, then it doesn’t.”

Those comments reflect Sacramento’s desire to prioritize younger players, including Darius Acuff Jr., Alex Karaban, Keegan Murray, Nique Clifford and Maxime Raynaud, rather than continue building around a veteran entering his age-31 season.

The challenge is financial.

LaVine’s expiring $49 million salary makes him one of the NBA’s most difficult contracts to move.

“When LaVine accepted that $49 million, he accepted the reality that he is nearly untradable,” Ham said. “If he’s going to get bought out, it should happen now.”

A Buyout Would Change Everything for Warriors

That final point is where the Warriors enter the conversation.

Trading for LaVine would still require significant salary matching and likely cost Golden State multiple rotation players, a difficult proposition for a team operating under the league’s restrictive apron rules.

A buyout would erase almost all of those obstacles.

Instead of treating LaVine as a $49 million acquisition, the Warriors could evaluate him as a low-cost free-agent swing—precisely the type of calculated gamble that has become more realistic after missing on bigger names this summer.

Golden State’s need for another shot creator remains evident.

Curry is entering his age-38 season. Jimmy Butler continues working his way back after suffering a torn ACL in February. Beyond those two, the Warriors have searched throughout the offseason for another reliable offensive option capable of easing Curry’s workload.

LaVine would arrive with legitimate questions. Durability has been a recurring concern, and his postseason résumé consists of only four career playoff appearances. But when healthy, he remains one of the league’s most explosive perimeter scorers.

The former two-time All-Star guard averaged 19.2 points while shooting 39% from 3-point range in 39 games last season, numbers that underscore why teams have remained intrigued despite the contract.

There is no indication Golden State is actively pursuing LaVine, and a buyout remains hypothetical.

Still, the Warriors’ previous interest, coupled with Sacramento’s uncertain plans and Golden State’s unsuccessful pursuit of higher-profile stars, creates a scenario worth monitoring.

The blockbuster route may have closed. A bargain route, however, could unexpectedly reopen for a player the Warriors once came close to making their next big swing.