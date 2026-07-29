Stephen Curry Set to Make Shocking Decision on Warriors Future: Report

The Golden State Warriors face a pivotal moment next month, with franchise star Stephen Curry becoming eligible for a contract extension on August 29.

If Curry doesn’t sign the extension, he will become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027. Insiders close to the Warriors don’t expect that to happen.

The Warriors can offer the legendary sharpshooter a two-year extension worth $136.7M, keeping him with the franchise through the 2028-29 season.

Stephen Curry to Take a Paycut?

According to The San Francisco Standard’s Danny Emerman, Curry would be willing to take a pay cut to help the team add other pieces to help him win a title.

“I have talked to people about this topic broadly. I think Steph hypothetically would be open to taking a pay cut, but I think he would only do so if it would really help the team competitively,” Emerman told 95.7’s “The Game” on Tuesday.

“If he could take half as much and that would really help get the next huge free agent or make a new trade, I think he would be open to at least considering that.”

It’s worth noting that Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green both come off the books next year, giving the Warriors the financial flexibility to pursue star free agents. The 2027 class could include Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie Irving — provided they don’t sign extensions beforehand.

Warriors Under Pressure

Several insiders believe the Warriors are under immense pressure to improve the roster around Curry, or else risk losing him as a free agent next year. In fairness to the Bay Area franchise, they aggressively pursued Giannis Antetokounmpo in February, and tried to acquire LeBron James this summer, only to strike out both times.

Emerman, though, does not expect Curry to seek a trade from the Warriors unless things go “really sideways” from now until next summer. The Warriors insider fully expects Curry to put pen to paper on a new deal and retire with the franchise.

“We could only go by what’s available, the information available to us. The information available to us in terms of what Steph has said publicly, what people around him have said privately, is that he wants to finish his career as a Warrior. So, I don’t see that changing,” Emerman said on Tuesday.

“It’s possible that things can change and things can go really sideways and maybe he has a change of heart, but no, the Warriors want him to finish as a Warrior, he wants to finish here.”

ESPN’s Shams Charania has also reported in recent days that there’s “mutual interest” between the Warriors and Curry to get a new deal done before next season.

Speculation that Stephen Curry could leave the Bay Area gained momentum after reports revealed the Warriors are prioritizing their post-Curry future—hoarding draft assets and passing on a risky trade for Anthony Davis. Some have also suggested that Curry and the Warriors are no longer in lockstep for the first time in his career.

Curry turns 39 next March.