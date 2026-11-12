Warriors Stephen Curry Injury Best Case Scenario Revealed

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry exited Wednesday night’s game against the Houston Rockets with right abdominal soreness.

The two-time MVP will undergo an MRI on his injured abdomen and oblique Thursday, as the Warriors hold out hope for the best outcome.

So what exactly is the best-case scenario?

Sports medicine expert Dr. Nirav Pandya noted that NBA players typically miss around four games with an oblique injury, though recovery timelines can vary.

“Re: Stephen Curry’s abdominal soreness. If this is an oblique injury (which is the most common reason for abdominal soreness / injuries in NBA players), typically players will miss around 4 games but this can vary based on the diagnosis and severity.”

Hopefully nothing major; a lot depends on which abdominal muscles are impacted and the degree of injury. https://t.co/3JwMykqUT2 — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) November 12, 2026

Stephen Curry Return Timeline

Golden State would gladly take a four-game absence for Curry, especially with a brutal stretch ahead. Steve Kerr’s squad faces three winning teams over its next four outings before running into other red-hot teams like the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers later this month. Their only favorable matchups on paper come against the New Orleans Pelicans (Nov. 16), Sacramento Kings (Nov. 25) and LA Clippers (Nov. 29).

Pandya, an Oakland native and lifelong Warriors fan, noted that Curry’s diagnosis hinges on which specific abdominal muscles are affected.

“Hopefully nothing major; a lot depends on which abdominal muscles are impacted and the degree of injury,” he wrote after the Warriors announced Curry’s injury.

Hopefully nothing major; a lot depends on which abdominal muscles are impacted and the degree of injury. https://t.co/3JwMykqUT2 — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) November 12, 2026

Warriors Hit With Stephen Curry Injury

For what it’s worth, Curry assured his teammates that he’ll “be good” during the halftime break on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

However, coach Steve Kerr said the “concern was high” after his best player went down.

Curry’s injury coincided with the Houston Rockets snapping Golden State’s eight-game winning streak. Despite the setback, Draymond Green refused to hit the panic button, expressing confidence that the Warriors can weather the storm until Curry returns.

“The spirit of this team is better,” Green said, via ESPN’s Anthony Slater.

“We’re more certain of who we are, what makes us a good team. I think that puts us in a better position to be successful without him as opposed to where we were last year. Then obviously [Yaxel Lendeborg], having a guy you can give the ball to and he can create an advantage. [Brandin Podziemski] is playing a lot better. … It puts us in a better position.”

Last season, the Warriors went 13-26 in the 39 games that Curry missed.