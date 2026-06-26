Warriors Summer League Schedule: How to Watch, Roster Updates

Yaxel Lendeborg‘s NBA Summer League debut is officially on the calendar.

The Golden State Warriors learned their 2026 Las Vegas Summer League schedule on Friday, setting the stage for the first look at the No. 11 overall pick and one of the NBA Draft’s most polished prospects.

Lendeborg headlines a roster that also includes second-round pick Lajae Jones and a talented group of Exhibit 10 signees competing for roster spots and two-way contracts.

For Golden State, Summer League offers the first opportunity to evaluate whether Lendeborg can live up to his reputation as an NBA-ready contributor capable of helping sooner rather than later alongside Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Warriors Summer League Schedule and How to Watch

Golden State opens Summer League against the Dallas Mavericks before facing three more playoff-caliber opponents in Las Vegas.

Date Matchup Time (ET) Venue TV Thursday, July 9 Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors 7:00 p.m. Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas ESPN Sunday, July 12 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors 6:00 p.m. Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas Prime Tuesday, July 14 Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors 7:00 p.m. Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas ESPN Thursday, July 16 New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors 7:00 p.m. Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas ESPN2

The NBA will announce each team’s fifth and final Summer League game after preliminary play concludes.

Yaxel Lendeborg Headlines Warriors’ Young Core

Most eyes will be on Lendeborg after Golden State resisted trade opportunities and ultimately used the No. 11 overall pick on the versatile Michigan standout.

The 6-foot-9, 241-pound forward transferred from UAB to Michigan, where he blossomed into one of college basketball’s top players. He averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists, earning Big Ten Player of the Year, Consensus First-Team All-America honors and helping lead the Wolverines to the national championship.

Widely regarded as one of the most NBA-ready prospects in the draft, Lendeborg projects as a versatile “Swiss Army knife” capable of defending multiple positions, rebounding at a high level and serving as a secondary playmaker.

The Warriors also selected Lajae Jones with the No. 54 overall pick.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Florida State wing averaged 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks, emerging as one of the draft’s more intriguing developmental prospects because of his positional size, defensive versatility and 3-and-D upside.

Warriors Add Intriguing Undrafted Talent

Golden State has also assembled a deep group of undrafted free agents looking to earn training camp invitations and possibly two-way contracts.

Former Gonzaga star Graham Ike headlines the Exhibit 10 signees after averaging 19.9 points and 8.0 rebounds last season. The physical 23-year-old gives the Warriors a traditional interior scorer who could compete for a two-way contract if he impresses in Las Vegas.

Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd joins the roster after a breakout final collegiate season in which he averaged 20.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 48.0% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc.

Former DePaul wing CJ Gunn also signed with Golden State after averaging 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals across his two seasons with the Blue Demons.

Opportunity to Earn Steve Kerr’s Trust

For Lendeborg, Summer League is about more than making his professional debut.

It represents his first opportunity to demonstrate why the Warriors believe he can become one of the rare rookies to earn meaningful minutes under Steve Kerr.

Jones will begin his NBA development after being viewed as one of the steals of the second round, while Ike, Boyd, Gunn and the rest of Golden State’s undrafted class will compete for opportunities beyond Las Vegas.

With the Warriors determined to maximize what remains of Curry’s championship window, every roster spot carries added significance.

Summer League is the first step.

For Lendeborg and the rest of Golden State’s young talent, it’s also the first chance to prove they can help keep that championship window open.