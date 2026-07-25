Hi, Subscriber

Warriors Could Target All-Star After Missing Out on LeBron James

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 26: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter during the 2025-26 Emirates Cup at Chase Center on November 26, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors built their entire offseason around one outcome. On Friday, LeBron James agreed to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers instead, joining Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Jaylen Brown.

The waiting is what hurts. Golden State held its cap sheet open for weeks while the rest of the league signed. Anfernee Simons went to Philadelphia. Collin Sexton went to the Lakers. Both were guards the Warriors had been linked to earlier in the summer.

Draymond Green turned down $27.7 million to make the pursuit possible and is expected back. De’Anthony Melton is returning on a two-year, $11 million agreement. Three roster spots remain, the midlevel exception is worth just over $15 million, and the market is nearly bare.

One of the Best Names Still Available

That leaves DeMar DeRozan.

Sacramento waived the six-time All-Star on July 6 after a year of trying to trade him. He started all 77 games he appeared in last season and averaged 18.4 points, shooting just under half his attempts from the field.

Golden State’s interest predates Friday. ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported this month that the Warriors had DeRozan pencilled in for exactly this outcome.

“It’s a guy they will look into at some point in the coming days, especially if they do not get LeBron James,” Slater said.

That outcome is now the situation.

New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: DeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings dribbles the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center on March 05, 2026 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Why This Might Not be a Clean Fit

He shot 32 percent from three last year, which does not help a roster that lives on spacing. He turns 37 soon.

What he offers is a shot-creator who can operate inside the arc, something Golden State has almost none of, and availability. DeRozan has cleared 60 games in every season of his career.

That second part carries weight now. Jimmy Butler is sidelined into early 2027. Kristaps Porzingis managed 15 games after February’s trade. The Warriors finished 37-45.

Stephen Curry was asked about DeRozan this month and answered a broader question.

“We kind of have to be open to new ideas,” Curry said.

DeMar DeRozan, Stephen Curry, Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, trade rumors

GettyDeMar DeRozan #10 of the Sacramento Kings looks to drive to the basket on Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Chase Center on March 13, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Final Word for the Warriors

Golden State did not just lose out on LeBron. It spent the summer waiting on him while many alternatives found homes elsewhere. Now it still has spots to fill.

Butler is out into 2027. For a roster that lost most of last season to injuries, a player who has never missed significant time carries value the box score does not capture.

DeRozan is not the star they wanted. He might be the answer to a different question.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

0 Comments

Warriors Could Target All-Star After Missing Out on LeBron James

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x