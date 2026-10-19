Warriors Get Terrible Update For Historically Old NBA Roster

Everyone knows the Golden State Warriors are entering the NBA season with an aging roster, but the team is even older than most realize. Rotoworld did a study that confirmed the Warriors are the oldest team in the league with an average age of 29.39 years old. Top players like Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green prove the roster is all about veteran leadership. However, it reaches the historical level of oldest modern teams.

The following teams have the oldest average age entering this season:

Golden State averages more than a full year older than the third-place Knicks. Miami’s age average increased when they traded for former Warriors legend Klay Thompson. Only these two teams have average ages over 29, which is the unofficial threshold for a historically old today.

The record for oldest average age sees the 2000-2001 Utah Jazz having that with an average age of 32.60. Previous eras used to prioritize veterans, and today’s era sees younger rosters due to the draft contracts being valuable. Few teams get near the Golden State and Miami level of having teams averaging an age over 29 years old.

Golden State Warriors Must Win With Veteran Leadership

Golden State did very little to improve the roster this season. Re-signing veteran center Kristaps Porzingis was the biggest move, but he’s already ruled out indefinitely to start the season with a mysterious illness.

Drafting rookie Yaxel Lendeborg was the biggest addition to the Warriors’ lineup, and even he was the oldest rookie selected from the lottery. Other veterans like Al Horford make the roster’s age increase, but the Warriors prefer to go this route than bet on unproven youngsters.

Head coach Steve Kerr will have a difficult path to make this roster work with limited flexibility compared to the West contenders. Golden State is currently forecasted to compete for a play-in spot with minimal chances of contending for a title. A trade for younger talent is the only way to solve this problem in the short-term future.

Which Teams Are The Youngest In Today’s NBA?

The Rotoworld study added full context for every team across the league. A rebuilding Brooklyn Nets team currently has the youngest roster with an average age of 24.31. Various draft picks from the last two draft classes show why the Nets are so young.

The following five teams are the overall youngest in the NBA:

The biggest surprise here is seeing the Thunder ranked so young for their dynamic roster led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Oklahoma City has had the best West record for three consecutive seasons to become a dominant force while remaining young.

Age doesn’t correlate to results, but teams never want to be the oldest in the league. Golden State will have to prove a lot of critics wrong by overachieving with this flawed older roster. Otherwise, it will be another failed season as the Curry era winds down with more fan backlash.