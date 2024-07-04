Warriors Complete 5-Team Trade for Klay Thompson Replacement: Report

After parting ways with Klay Thompson in free agency, the Golden State Warriors are wheeling and dealing. They’ve finalized a sign-and-trade to acquire Buddy Hield from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Shams Charania of The Athletic was first with reports of the finished deal.

“The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a deal acquiring Buddy Hield via sign-and-trade from the 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania tweeted on July 4. “New teammates Hield and Stephen Curry are leaders for most 3-pointers made over the last 5 NBA seasons – and now will be teammates.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski followed up with details on Hield’s new contract.

“ESPN Sources: Free agent Buddy Hield is joining Golden State on a sign-and-trade deal guaranteed for two years and $21 million,” Wojnarowski tweeted. “Hield gets $18M in first two years, a $3M partial guarantee in 3rd year and player option on non-guaranteed 4th year. Warriors send Sixers 2031 second via Dallas.”

Hield is coming off of his eighth NBA campaign. He started the 2023-2024 year off with the Indiana Pacers before being dealt to the 76ers at the trade deadline.

Hield averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game between 84 regular-season appearances last season. He is a career 40% three-point shooter.

Hield Deal Will Be 5-Teamer

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on July 4 that the sign-and-trade for Hield will be apart of a five-team deal.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on July 4 that the sign-and-trade for Hield will be apart of a five-team deal.

“The Buddy Hield deal will be roped into a five-team trade, per sources, stemming from the Klay Thompson move to Dallas, which now makes Kyle Anderson and Hield the combined return to GSW for Klay,” Slater tweeted.

Kyle Anderson arrived to Golden State by way of a sign-and-trade of his own. He signed a three-year, $27 million deal en route from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

That means that he, Hield, and others will be grouped together in one deal amongst five teams. That includes the Dallas Mavericks, who acquired Thompson on a three-year, $50 million deal in a sign-and-trade, too.

The fifth team is the Charlotte Hornets, who acquired Josh Green as apart of the Thompson deal.

Hield Slated to Be Thompson Replacement

Charania added in his official report that Hield chose the Warriors “over other offers.”

“He chose the Warriors over other offers to have an opportunity to win, per league sources,” Charania wrote on July 4.

One would have to think, that Hield thinks, he has a chance at winning the starting two-guard spot.

When the Warriors benched Thompson last season, it was for rookie guard Brandin Podziemski. The first-round pick shined, averaging 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Head coach Steve Kerr will likely allow Hield and Podziemski to compete for the spot in training camp. But it’s the latter who offers the premiere three-point shooting they had in Thompson.

Hield has started 412 of his 632 career games.

Or perhaps the veteran guard is insurance for when Curry is off the floor. Having one or the other on the floor at all times leaves Golden State with elite three-point shot making at all times.

The Warriors have replaced Chris Paul and Thompson with Anderson, Hield, and De’Anthony Melton. Their actual chances of contending aside, it’s a nice return for two veterans on the “back nines” of their careers.