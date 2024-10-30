Warriors Dodged ‘Trash’ Trade for All-Star: Draymond Green

The Warriors front office reached out to tenured star Draymond Green for feedback on potential trades for All-Stars Lauri Markkanen and Paul George during the 2024 offseason.

While Green previously expressed he was “salty” the George trade didn’t go through, he was glad the Warriors dodged a bullet by not trading for Jazz’s Markkanen, a former All-Star and 2023 Most Improved Player of the Year.

“That could have been trash, by the way,” Green told ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk of a potential Markkanen to Warriors trade. “Markkanen coming here, we don’t know. We have never seen it. So there was no thought of what could have been because we don’t know what that look like.”

Soon after the trade fell through, Markkanen and the Jazz agreed to a five-year, $238 million renegotiated extension.

Why Markkanen Trade Fell Through

According to multiple insiders, the Warriors refused to trade their prized second-year guard Brandin Podziemski in a move that would have fetched them Markkanen.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported in July 2024 that the Warriors were more open to moving Jonathan Kuminga, their fourth-year forward, than Podziemski.

“There is also a growing belief leaguewide that the Warriors would be more willing to move Jonathan Kuminga in a Markkanen trade — or any big-swing deal — than Podziemski,” Stein wrote. “To this point, however, it must be noted that Golden State’s offers for Markkanen have centered around a package featuring Moses Moody and draft compensation without including Podziemski or Kuminga.”

Stein’s report came shortly after Warriors governor Joe Lacob declared Podziemski “a future All-Star” and a key cornerstone piece for the franchise.

“He does so many things well, he’s ultra confident, he’s got an NBA body, he can get to wherever he wants,” Lacob said of Podz during the NBA Summer League. “Obviously, he can shoot threes, he can drive, he can pass. I mean, what can’t he do? We are really excited. We think we’ve got a future All-Star, we really do.”

Warriors Off to Good Start in 2024-25 Season

The Warriors’ reluctance to trade Podz seemed to have paid off early in the 2024-25 season, with Steve Kerr’s team starting off with a 3-1 record after the first week. During that stretch, Podz averaged only 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists but played a key role in organizing the Warriors offense as the primary ball handler.

Against the Pelicans on October 29, Podz led the way with 19 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks and a steal as the Warriors registered a 124-106 win. Podz slide into the role of the team’s starting point in the absence of Stephen Curry, who missed the game due to a a left ankle sprain.

After the win, Podz admitted he felt extra pressure playing without Curry in the lineup.

“I just wanted to be aggressive coming out of the gate, and I think I did pretty good with that,” Podz told reporters, via NBA.com.

Podz was praised for not committing a solitary turnover in 33 minutes of action.

“I think knowing that we didn’t have Steph or De’Anthony [Melton] — two of our ball-handlers — I pride myself on being a solid point guard and not turning the ball over. That was another thing where I wanted to come out aggressive, but be aggressive only where I’m not turning the ball over. Zero turnovers is a good start.”