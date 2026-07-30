Warriors Proposed to Land Franz Wagner, All-Defensive Stud in Mega Trade

Some members of the Golden State Warriors think tank reportedly wanted to draft Franz Wagner over Jonathan Kuminga in 2021. Five years later, the Warriors may have a chance to right their wrong on that draft night.

One intriguing Warriors trade idea doing the rounds would see the franchise bring in Wagner as the new No. 2 to Stephen Curry, along with Jalen Suggs, one of the best young perimeter defenders in the NBA. The deal would see Golden State part with Jimmy Butler’s expiring contract, Brandin Podziemski and three first-round picks.

Warriors Trade Idea

Warriors would receive: Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs

Magic would receive: Jimmy Butler III, Brandin Podziemski, 2027 first-round pick pick, 2029 first-round pick and 2031 first-round pick (all unprotected via GSW)

Why the Warriors Do It

Franz Wagner, 24, and Jalen Suggs, 25, are young enough to be key core pieces of the post-Stephen Curry era. While Wagner has shown the ability to be a perennial All-Star, Suggs, a former All-Defensive selection, has been compared to a younger version of Derrick White and projects to be a key playoff performer for years to come.

The Warriors remain committed to Butler, who is reportedly attempting to return as early as Christmas Day from his ACL injury. However, the veteran wing will likely be a compromised version of himself in his first year back, meaning Stephen Curry and the Warriors are likely to go yet another year on the fringe as a play-in team.

Wagner, who averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season, would be a bona fide No. 2 for Steve Kerr, and may even have the talent to replace Curry as the next franchise star. This hypothetical Warriors trade idea may be worth going after.

Why the Magic Do It

The Magic are estimated to be a second-apron team next season, given that so much of their cap is tied to Paolo Banchero ($41.5M), Wagner ($41.7M), Desmond Bane ($39.4M) and Suggs ($32.4M). At some juncture, their ownership may have second thoughts about investing that much money in four players who have yet to collectively show they can be anything more than a first-round team in the postseason.

Swapping Wagner and Suggs for Butler’s expiring $56.8M salary would not only give them financial relief, but also allow them to unlock Anthony Black, who many believe has the potential to be a quality starting guard.

Furthermore, they need to commit to Podziemski, too, since the southpaw will be a restricted free agent next season. They can simply let him walk if he doesn’t prove to be a good fit, making this hypothetical trade even more risk-free from their vantage point.

Most of all, this trade would allow them to establish Banchero as the clear-cut No.1 option and franchise star. In recent years, some analysts have questioned if Wagner and Banchero — who have similar skill sets — can coexist in the long ruin.