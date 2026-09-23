Warriors Linked to Disgruntled All-Star Big Man Seeking Trade

The Golden State Warriors have been urged to target All-Star big man Jalen Duren, who has yet to agree to a contract extension with the Detroit Pistons.

Duren, a restricted free agent, could reportedly accept the Pistons’ $9.6M qualifying offer by the Oct. 1 deadline and instead test the market as an unrestricted free agent next year. Such a scenario could give the Warriors — expected to be flush with cap space next summer — an opening to land their new starting center.

Golden State Mind’s Marc Delucchi believes the Warriors should already be preparing to make an offer for Duren, who could be eligible to sign a four-year, 189M max contract with a new team next offseason.

“Golden State is among the few teams in position to create max salary cap space next offseason alongside a chance to play with another bonafide star,” wrote Delucchi.

“While Duren has most consistently been tied to the Sacramento Kings, an opportunity to get max money without joining an organization most known for incompetence.

Should Warriors Trade for Jalen Duren?

Delucchi believes Duren, 22, could be the exact kind of young cornerstone piece that that Warriors need to kickstart the new era.

“The Warriors need another All-Star to return to contention,” he wrote.

Maybe Jimmy Butler can be that in his return from an ACL injury, but that seems unlikely at his age. With Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green all closer to 40 than 30, adding an All-Star like Duren who will not turn 25 until 2028 could genuinely change the franchise’s trajectory.”

Technically, the Warriors can also pursue a sign-and-trade for Duren before the Oct. 1 deadline with a package bult around Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski, draft assets and salary filler. However, neither the Pistons nor the Warriors seem keen on such a move. Per insider Jake Fischer, Detroit has not been very responsive to sign-and-trade pitches from the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings — Duren’s two top suitors.

Jalen Duren Trade Update

“It’s not going to be resolved by sign and trade,” Fischer reported this week. “That’s something that the Pistons have been very, very clear about from the beginning.”

“As of now, Jalen Duren’s not going to report to training camp if he’s not under contract,” Fischer added.

“He can’t report to camp if he’s not a player on the Pistons roster.”

Duren reportedly recent shot down Detroit’s revised four-year, $200M offer.

The 22-year-old averaged a career-high 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds last year, earning himself a spot in the All-NBA Third Team. However, his numbers regressed considerably in the playoffs, leading some to question if he’s a max-salary player.