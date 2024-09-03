‘High Probability’ Warriors Trade Jonathan Kuminga: Insider

Could Jonathan Kuminga‘s days in a Warriors uniform be numbered?

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes there is a “high probability” the fourth-year forward will be traded if the Warriors don’t offer him a contract extension by the October 2024 deadline for rookie-sale extensions.

“A key player to watch is Jonathan Kuminga. He is in the middle of contract extension talks right now,” Windhorst said on the August 30 episode of “First Take” on ESPN. “If they sign him to an extension, it’s more unlikely they trade him. However, if we get past the October deadline of an extension, and they don’t find a deal there, he becomes a high probability of being traded during the season.”

The topic of Kuminga came up when the “First Take” crew discussed Golden State’s failed pursuits of All-Stars Paul George or Lauri Markkanen in the 2024 offseason. Windhorst noted that the Warriors had been reluctant to give up either Kuminga or Brandin Podziemski in proposed trade packages.

Impact of Steph Curry’s Extension

The Warriors face heightened pressure of adding a second star, such as the aforementioned George or Markkanen, after signing Stephen Curry to a contract extension in August 2024. The extension meant the longtime franchise star would remain in the Bay Area through the 2026-27 season.

By re-committing to the franchise, Curry essentially put pressure on the Warriors to improve the roster, a year after they missed the playoffs. Entering the 2024-25 season, the Warriors were projected to win only 43.5 games, which would likely mean another year out of the postseason.

Curry, 36, still looked in his athletic prime during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he played a key role in Team USA grabbing a gold medal. The performance of Curry at the Olympiad led many analysts to urge Golden State to surround the legendary shooter with a more competitive roster in the 2024-25 season.

However, the Warriors realize the urgency of Curry’s title window — he turns 37 next March — and plan to give him a fair shot at a fifth NBA championship.

“It’s top of mind for sure,” Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy said in July 2024, via Yahoo Sports. “In this league, you want to take advantage of these time horizons. And certainly, with Steph and Draymond [Green] still at a really high level, that’s important. So, we’ve got to be mindful of the decisions we make to stay at this championship level.

“That’s drafting, trading, signing – all that stuff. That’s what went into adding, at the last moment, with Buddy (Hield). We’ve gone over to the tax to do that. We’re serious about winning. Joe’s [Lacob] putting his money where his mouth is. But to answer your question about capitalizing on Steph’s prime, yeah, we’re going after it.”

Will the Warriors Trade Kuminga?

Kuminga averaged a career-high 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season while shooting an impressive 53 percent from the floor. Many felt the athletic forward had done enough to secure his place as a future cornerstone for the Warriors.

However, there is a theory that the 21-year-old Kuminga is unlikely to realize his full potential anytime soon, which could force the Warriors to trade him sooner rather than later — especially when his value is at an optimum. A lot of rebuilding teams would jump at the opportunity of adding a player of Kuminga’s caliber, especially if can feature him as the primary scoring option.

Amid all that chatter, the Warriors are confident that Kuminga will prove his worth in the 2024-25 season.

“Usually that Year 3 or Year 4 leap is a huge one, and that’s what we’re hoping out of Jonathan this year,” Dunleavy told ESPN in July, via Sports Illustrated. “He’s put the time in over the years but most especially this summer. I know he’s really working hard.”

“And I think he has a better grasp for how we play, how to evolve himself with Steph, with Draymond, crashing the glass, cutting baseline. And Jonathan has really gotten better each year and we feel like this could be the year he could take a huge leap. We’ll be expecting that out of him.”