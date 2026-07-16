Warriors Proposed to Land Dream Target, Reunite With Jordan Poole in Mega Trade

The Golden State Warriors continue to wait on an answer from LeBron James, but may need to move to a Plan B soon enough. It was evident last season that the Warriors simply don’t have the roster to give Stephen Curry a chance to compete for a fifth NBA championship.

The following proposed Warriors trade would allow the team to not only land their longtime “dream” target, Trey Murphy, but also reunite with Jordan Poole.

Warriors would receive: Trey Murphy, Jordan Poole

Pelicans would receive: Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody, two first-round picks

Why the Warriors Do It

The Warriors are at their best when they have a free-flowing offense and multiple players who can come off pindowns and shoot the rock. Poole and Murphy are two players who bring that exact skill set, with the latter also being an adept perimeter defender. Poole, while a risky proposition, was his best version in a Golden State Warriors uniform and could slide back into his old role without missing a beat.

It’s easy to forget that Poole averaged 20.4 points while draining 2.6 threes per game during his final season with the Warriors despite starting just 43 games. Granted, his bad blood with Draymond Green could cause problems, but both players have reportedly moved on from their infamous altercation and have buried the hatchet. It also helps that Poole is on an expiring contract, making him a risk-free acquisition.

As for Murphy, it’s no secret that the Warriors have coveted him for several years, making a run at the 3-and-D wing during the 2025 trade deadline and offseason. In fact, there was talk of the Warriors once again pursuing Murphy before this year’s Draft.

“Golden State has also been one of many interested suitors in New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III, and the two teams have discussed concepts involving the No. 11 pick, league sources told HoopsHype,” HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported.

The Warriors ultimately selected Yaxel Lendeborg with the No. 11 pick, but may still have a pathway to Murphy if they’re willing to surrender their draft assets.

Why the Pelicans Do It

A very simple reason: draft assets. The Warriors have up to four tradeable first-round picks, which they intended to use in a big deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo. With the “Greek Freak” off board, the Warriors may be compelled to use their draft assets to make other roster upgrades, especially if LeBron James chooses to sign elsewhere.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, the Pelicans have set an asking price of up to three first-round picks for Murphy. While the Warriors may be hesitant to give up three first-rounders, they do have the capacity to make such a move.

“The last thing I heard that I did report on this podcast, I believe, was that people don’t really know if the Pelicans are seriously actually listening to offers, if they’re actually playing ball here, or if they’re just taking in offers and that’s that,” the NBA insider said on his podcast earlier this week.

“They’re not gonna take any deals. I’ve heard they want three first round draft picks. I’ve heard from other people that it’s maybe even more than that, which seems absolutely insane to me.”