Report: Pistons Receive Trey Murphy Trade Update After Pelicans’ New Price

The Detroit Pistons are still without a wing star to pair with ascending superstar point guard Cade Cunningham.

After the Pistons’ 60-win season ended in a second round playoff exit, many believed the franchise would go into the 2026 offseason aggressively shopping for a star ball-handler to deliver Cunnigham some much-needed help. Instead, Detroit has lost multiple key contributors in trades, including Isaiah Stewart, Marcuss Sasser and Caris LeVert, as well as watching Tobias Harris depart for the San Antonio Spurs in free agency.

Detroit has been strongly linked to New Orleans Pelicans star Trey Murphy, who continues to be a widely discussed trade target. The Pistons have had interest in acquiring Murphy, according to reports, but the Pelicans’ steep asking price has likely deterred teams from pursuing a trade.

Pistons Gain No Ground in Trey Murphy Trade Talks Despite Interest

Murphy, 26, would be a clean fit with Cunningham in Detroit, but the team may not get its hands on the Pelicans star this offseason. According to Kevin O’Conner, who initially reported Murphy was on Detroit’s radar, the Pistons haven’t progressed in negotiations for Murphy after the Pelicans set an asking price of at least three first round draft picks.

“I had reported a few weeks ago that the Pistons are one of the teams in on Murphy,” O’Conner said on his podcast. “I haven’t heard much there recently. The last thing I heard that I did report on this podcast I believe was that people don’t really know if the Pelicans are seriously actually listening to offers, if they’re actually playing ball here, or if they’re just taking in offers and that’s that. They’re not gonna take any deals. I’ve heard they want three first round draft picks. I’ve heard from other people that it’s maybe even more than that, which seems absolutely insane to me.”

Has Detroit Moved Past Murphy?

With there being no evidence that the Pelicans are seriously looking to move Murphy, the Pistons might have crossed the Pelicans wing of their radar.

Murphy averaged a career-high 21.5 points per game while registering a reasonably efficient overall shooting percentage. In his five seasons, Murphy has demonstrated his elite potential, but most would argue surrendering three (or more) first round draft picks for him is overkill.

It makes sense why the Pistons expressed interest in Murphy. He is a score-first player who is relatively young and still ascending. With the Pistons losing a key playoff scorer in Harris, Murphy would be a golden replacement. But it remains unclear if he is even truly available.

The Pistons must (and likely) will move on and explore other options. After all, it would be a serious bummer if the franchise elected to enter the 2026-27 season without a secondary backcourt or wing scoring option.

Detroit reportedly has interest in big names like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, two aging but still elite stars, but it is unknown if the team has taken steps to pursue a trade for either player.