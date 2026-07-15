Warriors Proposed to Land 2 NBA Champs in Mega Trade Idea After LeBron Signing

The Golden State Warriors seem determined to go all out to help Stephen Curry capture his fifth NBA championship. A part of that plan includes signing LeBron James, but the Warriors can make a few more big swings by using Jimmy Butler’s expiring $56.8M salary along with some of their draft assets.

This specific Warriors trade idea — which meets the CBA’s guidelines — would land Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson to pair with James, Curry and Draymond Green.

Warriors would receive: Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving

Mavericks would receive: Jimmy Butler, 2027 first-round pick (Top-4 protected)

Why the Warriors Do It

It just feels poetic for the leading actors of the epic 2016 NBA Finals — LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry — to join forces and take down emerging powerhouses San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

A deal to acquire Irving and Thompson also won’t disrupt Golden State’s plans to be flush with cap space in 2027, given that Thompson is on an expiring $17.4M salary and Irving has a player option of $42.4M for next season. It’s a relatively low-risk move that simply swaps Butler’s expiring salary for more of the same. The move would also allow the Warriors to trot out two healthy players instead of Butler, who is expected to be sidelined for the first part of the 2026-27 season with an ACL injury.

A starting unit of Curry, Irving, James, Green and Kristaps Porzingis, with Thompson and Brandin Podziemski coming off the bench, could prove to be dangerous. Curry, who thrives off the ball, can also fit nicely next to two ball-handlers in James and Irving.

Why the Mavericks Do It

As Dallas pivots to the Cooper Flagg era, it doesn’t make a whole lot sense to have veterans like Irving and Thompson on the roster. Butler, too, wouldn’t be a great fit, but his injury means he won’t take away the shine from what Dallas is building with Flagg.

The deal would essentially allow the Mavericks to grab Golden State’s 2027 pick while clearing the books for next offseason. The move would also avoid potentially negative contract extension talks with Irving, who reportedly seeks a big deal despite his age and injury history.

The Mavericks, who aren’t expected to contend for a playoff spot next season, would also allow Irving and Thompson to play meaningful basketball, earning some goodwill in the process. There have also been rumors that Thompson would love to return to the Bay Area and reunite with Curry if the Warriors can sign LeBron James.

“He’s (Thompson) had interest in playing with LeBron (James) in the past,” insider Jake Fischer wrote on his “NBA Insider Notebook.”

“I do think that there would be excitement from both sides, of Golden State and Klay, to really go out on a high note.”

Of course, if the Warriors fail to sign LeBron James, the aforementioned trade idea becomes less feasible, seeing as both Irving and Thompson have reportedly expressed interest in linking up with “The King” in his 24th season.