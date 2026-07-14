Klay Thompson Linked to Warriors Reunion Amid LeBron James Rumors

The Golden State Warriors have been involved in quite a few rumors this offseason, but so far, the majority of their big roster moves have simply involved them retaining their own players. If it were up to the front office, though, that would change soon, as the team is making a serious push to sign LeBron James in free agency.

James is close friends with both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and they are doing their best to recruit him to Golden State (even though Green is also a free agent himself). At this point, nobody knows where James will land, but if he does sign with the Warriors, that could convince another one of Curry and Green’s old friends, Klay Thompson, to try and find his way back to his former longtime team.

Klay Thompson Reportedly Interested in Teaming Up with LeBron James

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After months of rumors throughout the 2025-26 campaign, James informed the Lakers of his intent to leave the team right before the start of free agency. Even as he prepares to enter his age-42 season, teams across the league have flocked to sign James, with the Warriors being viewed as one of his top potential landing spots.

For years, James has battled against Curry, forming one of the top rivalries in NBA history in the process. Along the way, a mutual admiration formed between the two, and fans have long wondered what it would look like if they decided to team up. Well, it seems like there’s a real shot of that happening, as the Warriors are making a hard push to bring James to town.

Golden State initially wanted to reunite James with his former Lakers teammate, Anthony Davis, but his current team, the Washington Wizards, have no interest in trading him. Instead, the Dubs could reunite Curry and Green with Thompson, who helped the team win its four most recent championships. Thompson wasn’t thrilled with how things ended for him with the Dubs, but he’d be open to returning to Golden State if James were to sign with the team in free agency.

“He’s had interest in playing with LeBron in the past,” Jake Fischer said on “NBA Insider Notebook with Jake Fischer.” “I do think that there would be excitement from both sides, of Golden State and Klay, to really go out on a high note.”

Warriors’ Offseason Activity Hinges on LeBron James Decision

At this point, it feels like much of the NBA’s remaining offseason activity is dependent on what happens with James. The Warriors aren’t the only team in the running for his services, as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers are all believed to have real shots at signing him on the open market, too.

There may not be a team with more to gain or lose when it comes to James’ free agency decision than Golden State, though. If James were to sign with the Warriors, that would open up a handful of other possibilities, such as the potentially bringing Thompson back to town. But if they miss out on him, the front office will have to head back to the drawing board and begin drafting up a new batch of ideas.