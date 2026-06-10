Warriors Linked to Trade for 24 PPG Star Forward to Pair With Stephen Curry

Possessing a generational talent in the final years of an iconic career, the Golden State Warriors face pressure to vastly improve their roster this offseason.

The Warriors are coming off a dreadful 37-win season. If it weren’t for multiple teams tanking, Golden State may have found itself desperately fighting just to secure the 10th seed, the last of four play-in seeds.

Of course, the Warriors’ struggles weren’t all black and white. They suffered injuries to multiple star players — including to Stephen Curry, whose 27-game absence from late January to early April sent Golden State tumbling down the standings — and were unable to get their stars on the court for a healthy stretch.

It is time the Warriors work tirelessly to add youth, scoring and depth to give themselves at least a semblance of a chance to compete with the juggernauts of the Western Conference.

Warriors Tabbed as Suitor for Nets Star

According to NBA insider Jake Weinbach, the Warriors are among a few teams that could have a realistic shot at landing Brooklyn’s Michael Porter Jr, whom the Nets are reportedly set to explore trade offers for this offseason.

“Michael Porter Jr. is viewed as a potential trade candidate this offseason, per @MikeAScotto,” Weinbach wrote in an X post. “I would keep an eye on the Warriors, Blazers, and Pistons as possible landing spots with the 27-year-old forward entering the final year of his contract in Brooklyn.”

Porter, 27, was acquired by the Nets from the Denver Nuggets in the 2025 offseason. Porter spent the first seven years of his NBA career with the Nuggets and won a championship in the 2022-23 season.

In Brooklyn, Porter immediately emerged as an elite scorer and shot maker, averaging over 24 points per game while shooting 46% from the floor and 36.3% from the 3-point line, though he was limited to 52 games.

According to a report by HoopsHype, Porter was someone the Warriors attempted to acquire ahead of the trade deadline in February. It is reasonable to assume the Warriors, in dire need of scoring and starpower, especially with Jimmy Butler rehabbing a torn ACL, could again explore making a trade for Porter.

Porter Would Deliver Much-Needed Offense Alongside Stephen Curry

At his best, Porter is an elite offensive player. Even while playing behind Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon in Denver, Porter registered 18.2 points per game while shooting over 50% from the field and better than 39% from 3. He is a proven offensive talent, both on and off the basketball.

Curry, 38, has thrived next to scoring-minded wing players over his legendary career, whether playing alongside Andre Iguodala or Kevin Durant.

Adding Porter would deliver the Warriors some youth and someone they can depend on for well over 20 points per game. Alongside the off-ball gravity of Curry and the playmaking savvy of Draymond Green, Porter appears to make a wonderful fit in Golden State.

Acquiring the 27-year-old Brooklyn star won’t be a breeze, however. The Warriors have over 80% of their payroll tied to Curry, Butler and Green, meaning they would likely work to include either Butler or Green in a deal for Porter, along with more players and draft capital.

Adding Porter wouldn’t make the Warriors an overnight contender, but it would be a strong first step in getting the franchise where it wants to be heading into Curry’s 18th season.





