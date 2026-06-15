Warriors Trade Pitched To Land Hated Rival Dillon Brooks

The Golden State Warriors will need to be creative to improve the roster this offseason, and Dillon Brooks could become a viable option. Rumors of the Phoenix Suns getting involved in trade talks to add more talent could see them moving Brooks. Despite the fact that Brooks became arguably the second-best player on the team behind Devin Booker in a career season, he could be moved for a more pivotal position.

Fadeaway World pitched a three-team deal that lands the Warriors both Brooks and Myles Turner:

“Golden State Warriors Receive: Myles Turner, Dillon Brooks Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Moses Moody, Gui Santos, Royce O’Neale, 2028 first-round pick from Warriors, 2032 first-round pick from Warriors Phoenix Suns Receive: Kristaps Porzingis”

The rationale for this would see Phoenix looking to lose some salary and to become bigger players in free agency. Kristaps Porzingis is a free center and could be added at an affordable price to become their new starting center via this sign and trade.

Golden State would give up the most talent and two valuable picks to land two new starters. This move fixes two of their flaws, and it gives them flexibility to make another move or two in the offseason.

Would Dillon Brooks Make Peace With Warriors?

The long history of Brooks clashing with Warriors players has existed for many years now. Brooks was the top defender and enforcer for the young Memphis Grizzlies roster when they started to emerge with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. as new rising stars.

Golden State developed a lower tier rivalry against Memphis due to hard-hitting plays and trash talking from Brooks. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green got into trash talking moments with Brooks throughout the years due to his insulting comments or moments making physical plays against Stephen Curry.

Brooks has a reputation for trying to get others mad by targeting Curry, LeBron James, and other superstars across the league. However, things change when he’s on the same side as his former enemies. Brooks had Booker’s back all season long and would do the same for the Warriors. Golden State players and fans would love Brooks if he brought his intensity to their side.

Golden State Would Love Myles Turner Too

The other half of this trade sees the Milwaukee Bucks involved moving Myles Turner and get some future assets. Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely going to be traded soon to another team, and the Bucks will be paying Turner to play for a losing roster.

Golden State would love to add a center known for spacing the floor on offense and playing strong defense on the other end. Turner was the starting center for an Indiana Pacers roster that fell one win short of an NBA Championship this time last year.

Two young players and multiple draft picks may be too much for Turner, but the trade logic does make sense if they can keep one of those assets. Turner would thrive in an offense run by Curry leading to many open three point looks.