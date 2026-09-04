Warriors Trade Pitch Lands 21-PPG Wing to Help Stephen Curry Amid Extension Wait

The Golden State Warriors do not need another aging name to squeeze into Stephen Curry’s timeline. They need someone who can extend it.

That is what makes Trey Murphy III such an intriguing trade target.

Golden State has already explored Murphy’s availability, and the gap between the Warriors and New Orleans has been clear for months. The Pelicans have sought a premium package for the 26-year-old wing, while Golden State has stopped short of meeting that price. According to previous reporting from ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Warriors once offered a package built around Jonathan Kuminga, a first-round pick and another lightly protected first. New Orleans has lowered its asking price to at least three unprotected first-rounders, according to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto.

With Curry eligible for an extension since Aug. 29 but in no rush to sign one, Golden State has reason to revisit the conversation.

Here is one framework that could finally bridge the gap.

Warriors-Pelicans Trey Murphy Trade Proposal

Warriors receive: Trey Murphy III

Pelicans receive: Kristaps Porziņģis

Moses Moody

2028 first-round pick

2030 first-round pick, if conveyed to Golden State under existing protections

2032 first-round pick

There is no indication the Warriors and Pelicans have discussed this exact construction. But it represents the type of aggressive offer Golden State may eventually have to make if it wants Murphy.

And unlike a desperation swing for another player in his 30s, this one makes sense beyond one season.

Murphy averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists last season while shooting 37.9% from 3. He would immediately become one of the Warriors’ best athletes and most dangerous secondary scorers, giving Curry another floor-spacer who can attack closeouts, run in transition and defend across the wing.

That profile is especially valuable with Jimmy Butler and Moody both returning from significant knee injuries.

Why Warriors Could Sacrifice Porziņģis

Moving Porziņģis only months after re-signing him would be painful.

Golden State brought the 7-foot-2 center back on a two-year, $40 million deal after he averaged 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds in 15 games with the Warriors last season. The second year is a player option.

But availability remains the concern.

Porziņģis has not played 60 games in any of the past three seasons, and Golden State is trying to maximize whatever remains of Curry’s championship window. Murphy is five years younger and plays a position that is increasingly difficult to find: a big wing who can shoot, score without dominating the ball and survive defensively in playoff lineups.

The salary construction also helps.

Porziņģis is making about $19.5 million this season and Moody $12.5 million. Golden State’s payroll sits at roughly $221.1 million, leaving the Warriors pressed against the second apron.

Turning roughly $32 million in outgoing salary into Murphy’s smaller number would create breathing room while consolidating the roster around a more dependable two-way piece.

Stephen Curry Extension Wait Raises Stakes

Curry’s lack of an immediate extension should not be interpreted as an ultimatum.

The Warriors are not treating it that way.

Golden State has remained comfortable with Curry taking his time, and ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks recently outlined why waiting could even benefit both sides. Curry can extend during the season, or he could delay a new deal and preserve more of Golden State’s potential spending power next summer.

General manager Mike Dunleavy has also said he remains confident Curry will finish his career with the Warriors.

Still, Curry’s patience should not become an excuse for organizational patience.

He is 38. Butler is 36. Draymond Green is 36. Golden State’s margin for waiting on the perfect move is shrinking.

Murphy would represent something different: help for Curry now without sacrificing every consideration for the post-Curry future.

Warriors Would Have to Pay Pelicans’ Price

The difficult part is the draft capital.

New Orleans has consistently treated Murphy as a premium asset. Scotto’s report in July said the Pelicans were still seeking three first-round picks plus a young player after Golden State had offered two firsts.

Moody could satisfy part of the young-player component, although his torn patellar tendon complicates his immediate value.

The distant picks are what make the offer interesting.

A 2028 first has value. A 2032 Warriors first could have considerably more. Curry will be well into retirement age by then, and New Orleans would be betting on what Golden State looks like after the dynasty finally ends.

That is exactly why the Warriors should hesitate before putting every distant pick on the table.

But there is also a point when protecting future uncertainty becomes more dangerous than investing in the certainty they still possess.

Curry remains that certainty.

Murphy would give him the kind of help Golden State has struggled to find: young enough to run with the next era, good enough to matter in this one.