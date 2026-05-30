Warriors Eye Surprise Reunion as Steve Kerr Overhauls Bench

The Golden State Warriors are expected to undergo significant changes this offseason, and those changes may not be limited to the roster.

Following the departures of top assistants Terry Stotts and Jerry Stackhouse, the Warriors have begun searching for replacements on Steve Kerr’s bench. According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green has emerged as a leading candidate, while former New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has also been mentioned in league circles as a possible addition.

The coaching search comes at a pivotal time for Golden State as the franchise looks to rebound from an injury-plagued season and maximize the remaining championship window of franchise cornerstone Stephen Curry.

Willie Green Emerges as Leading Candidate for Warriors Vacancy

Siegel reported Friday that Green is “widely viewed around the league” as a lead candidate to replace either Stotts or Stackhouse on Kerr’s staff.

Green would bring familiarity and championship experience to the organization.

Before becoming the head coach of the Pelicans, Green began his NBA coaching career with Golden State in 2016. He spent three seasons working under Kerr from 2016 to 2019, helping the Warriors win two NBA championships and reach three consecutive NBA Finals.

The relationship between Green and Kerr has remained strong over the years, making a reunion a logical possibility.

ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported earlier this month that Green is among the candidates being considered by Golden State after Stotts and Stackhouse departed following the 2025-26 season.

Green spent five seasons as head coach of the Pelicans before being dismissed after a disappointing campaign. Despite his exit, he remains highly respected throughout the league for his leadership, player development and defensive-minded approach.

Tom Thibodeau Also Mentioned as Potential Option

While Green appears to be a realistic target, Siegel also revealed that veteran coach Tom Thibodeau has surfaced as a name being discussed around the league.

“Veteran coach Tom Thibodeau has also been a name whispered in league circles as a candidate for Kerr’s bench,” Siegel reported.

The possibility remains surprising given Thibodeau’s extensive head coaching résumé, which includes successful stops with the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Knicks.

Siegel acknowledged that it is difficult to envision Thibodeau accepting an assistant coaching role, but noted that Kerr has successfully recruited accomplished former head coaches before.

Warriors Have a Proven Formula With Former Head Coaches

Golden State has developed a reputation as a landing spot for veteran coaches looking to rebuild their value before returning to head coaching positions.

Before becoming the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kenny Atkinson spent three seasons on Kerr’s staff. Atkinson previously coached the Brooklyn Nets before joining Golden State and later landed the Cavaliers’ head coaching job.

Current Knicks head coach Mike Brown followed a similar path. Brown, who previously coached the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers, served as one of Kerr’s top assistants during multiple championship runs with the Warriors.

Following Golden State’s 2022 NBA championship season, Brown was hired as head coach of the Sacramento Kings and later became the Knicks’ head coach.

The Warriors also convinced Stotts, a longtime Portland Trail Blazers head coach, to join Kerr’s staff in 2024. That history gives credibility to speculation that another established coach could view Golden State as an attractive opportunity.

Warriors Facing Critical Offseason Around Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry

The Warriors’ coaching search comes after a disappointing 37-win season that ended without a playoff berth.

ESPN reported that Stotts informed Kerr late in the regular season that he would not return, while Stackhouse is pursuing head coaching opportunities elsewhere. The departures leave significant experience gaps on Kerr’s bench.

Golden State also lost longtime assistant Chris DeMarco during the season when he accepted the head coaching position with the WNBA’s New York Liberty.

Despite speculation about his own future, Kerr recently agreed to a two-year contract extension that keeps him as the NBA’s highest-paid coach.

With Kerr committed and Curry still leading the franchise, the Warriors are expected to aggressively reshape both their coaching staff and roster this summer. Whether the team lands Green, Thibodeau or another experienced voice, Golden State’s coaching overhaul is emerging as one of the most important storylines of the offseason.