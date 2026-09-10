Warriors Could Add 2-Time NBA All-Star, but There’s a Major Catch

The Golden State Warriors’ search for another scorer alongside Stephen Curry could eventually lead them back to a player they considered before acquiring Jimmy Butler.

ESPN insiders Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon identified Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine as a possible midseason buyout candidate during a recent episode of “The Hoop Collective.” The suggestion came as the Kings continue weighing what to do with LaVine’s expiring contract and a roster that appears headed for another transition.

“Let’s be honest, we don’t know where Zach LaVine fits,” MacMahon said. “We know where he doesn’t fit. He doesn’t fit in their future.”

MacMahon said Sacramento would first determine whether LaVine’s contract could facilitate a trade. If no workable deal emerges, however, he sees another path.

“It smells like a buyout candidate to me,” MacMahon said.

Windhorst agreed, predicting he would be “pretty surprised” if LaVine finished the season in Sacramento.

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Kings Made No Promises to LaVine

LaVine exercised his $48.97 million player option after Sacramento found no acceptable trade or sign-and-trade arrangement. According to Kings reporter James Ham, general manager Scott Perry and the organization were honest with LaVine before that decision and did not promise him a place in the rotation.

That detail gives the buyout conversation more weight. LaVine opted into the final year of his contract to secure nearly $49 million, but Sacramento apparently made no corresponding commitment about his role.

The Kings can hold LaVine through the opening months of the season and attempt to move his expiring contract before the trade deadline. If the market never develops, negotiating a buyout could give Sacramento playing time for its younger players and allow LaVine to join a contender.

LaVine Would Fill an Obvious Warriors Need

LaVine averaged 19.2 points in 39 games last season while shooting 47.9% from the field and 39% from 3-point range.

His shot creation and perimeter scoring would hold obvious appeal for Golden State. Curry is entering his age-38 season after missing significant time with a knee injury, while Butler is working his way back from a torn ACL. The Warriors need another player capable of creating offense without relying on Curry to manufacture every late-clock possession.

Golden State explored a trade for LaVine while he was with the Chicago Bulls, before the Warriors shifted toward the deal that brought Butler from Miami. LaVine’s name resurfacing now presents an intriguing second chance — but only if Golden State can clear a substantial financial obstacle.

Warriors Have Almost No Second-Apron Room

The Warriors have 15 standard contracts after adding guard Brandon Williams and forward Georges Niang. Their active payroll is approximately $220.84 million. Once a $500,000 unlikely incentive in Moses Moody’s contract is included, Golden State’s apron total rises to roughly $221.34 million — only about $348,000 below the $221.686 million second apron.

Niang signed a partially guaranteed contract, while Williams’ deal is non-guaranteed. Those structures give Golden State some flexibility, but the Warriors cannot create meaningful spending power simply by cutting one minimum-salary player.

Dalen Terry, meanwhile, is joining the Warriors on an Exhibit 10 training-camp contract. The former Chicago Bulls first-round pick would have to displace someone on the regular-season roster to remain with Golden State beyond camp.

More importantly, the Warriors are approximately $12.32 million above the first apron. Teams above that threshold cannot sign a player waived during the regular season if his previous salary exceeded the non-taxpayer midlevel exception. LaVine’s salary easily clears that limit.

That means Golden State could not merely wait for Sacramento to negotiate a buyout and then sign LaVine for the veteran minimum. The Warriors would first need to shed more than $12 million in apron salary through trades, potentially requiring additional room for replacement players.

LaVine makes sense as a basketball fit next to Curry. Under the NBA’s apron rules, however, getting him to Golden State would require far more than a phone call after a buyout.