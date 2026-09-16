Golden State Warriors Champion Quietly Signs With New NBA Team

James Wiseman is coming off a season where he appeared in four games for the Indiana Pacers.

He averaged 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 60.0% from the field.

On Wednesday afternoon, news came out that Wiseman had signed a deal with the New York Knicks.

Knicks PR wrote: “@nyknicks Sign James Wiseman to an Exhibit 9 Contract”

Looking At Wiseman

Wiseman was the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.

He played part of two seasons with Golden State.

During the 2022 season (when he was hurt), the Warriors won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.

Following Golden State, Wiseman had stints with the Detroit Pistons (and Pacers).

His career averages are 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 152 games (56 starts).

Social Media Reacts To Wiseman Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Michael Scotto: “The New York Knicks have signed former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to an Exhibit 9 deal, team says. The 25-year-old center has averaged 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in 18.8 minutes per game in five seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, and Indiana Pacers.”

Stefan Bondy: “The Knicks have officially signed Bruce Brown, Jon Konchar, James Wiseman, Drew Eubanks and Ochai Agbaji to Exhibit 9 (nonguaranteed) contracts. Why do this? Like last year, the they’re setting up a competition for a roster spot. As constituted, the Knicks can only keep one of those players while staying under the second apron. A trade could free up more space.”

Jake Fischer: “And a wild James Wiseman has appeared! New York announces the former No. 2 overall pick is joining the Knicks on an Exhibit 9 as well.”

Jonathan Macri: “Re: James Wiseman… – Former 2nd overall pick had some shit injury luck, tearing his Achilles in the first game of the 24-25 season. Played just 4 games last season. – The talent is obviously there but we’ve seen plenty of highly drafted bigs never make good on their promise.”

@KnicksNation: “I could easily see James Wiseman, Bruce Brown and John Konchar all making this Knicks roster. And if that’s the case… you have to wonder if a trade is coming soon. 👀”