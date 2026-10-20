Warriors Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg Makes Candid Statement Ahead of NBA Debut

The Golden State Warriors will open the 2026-27 season on the road at Crypto.com Arena against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 21.

It also marks the official NBA debut for Yaxel Lendeborg, who impressed in the Summer League and preseason.

The Warriors drafted Lendeborg 11th overall out of the reigning NCAA champions, the Michigan Wolverines.

Yaxel Lendeborg on His NBA Debut

In an appearance on The Kevin O’Connor Show, Yaxel Lendeborg was asked about his feelings on making his NBA debut for the Golden State Warriors in a couple of days.

Lendeborg is feeling a bit nervous, but he’s trying to balance things out and is looking forward to playing his first official NBA game as a pro basketball player.

“I’m very, very excited,” Lendeborg said. “A little nervous. My matchup, I’m going to be guarding Luka (Doncic), so it’s going to be very, very interesting to see how that plays out. But I mean, very excited to start my NBA career nonetheless.”

“Just getting ready to see how the season goes, just thinking about the future of it,” the rookie added. “There’s so much that can go wrong, so much that can go right, so just trying to stay even the tone.”

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It’s a tough first matchup for a rookie like Lendeborg, but he’s no ordinary rookie. He is already 24 years old and is looking like a veteran on the court based on how he performed in the preseason.

In five preseason games, Lendeborg averaged 15.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals. He also shot 56.9 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from 3-point range.

Lendeborg is set to start in his NBA debut alongside Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos and Draymond Green.

Yaxel Lendeborg, Rookie of the Year?

The 2026 NBA Draft Class has tremendous depth, especially the top four picks.

It will be tough for Yaxel Lendeborg to win Rookie of the Year, but former NBA player and Golden State Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins believes the 24-year-old forward has a chance to take home the award.

Cousins picked the Sacramento Kings‘ Darius Acuff Jr., but he likes what Lendeborg has done so far.

“I think Yaxel has a chance at being Rookie of the Year this year,” Cousins said. “Darius Acuff is the lead candidate for me, but after him, I’m going with Yaxel with the ability to shoot the ball, put it on the floor, rebound, get to the basket.”

According to Rotowire, Cameron Boozer is the favorite to win the award, followed by Caleb Wilson, Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa. Acuff is fifth, with Lendeborg having the sixth-best odds to start the season.