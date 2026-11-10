Yaxel Lendeborg Makes Feelings Clear on Jimmy Butler’s ‘Coaching’ Stint

Injured Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler made his “coaching” debut on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Butler playfully wore assistant coaches’ gear and sat beside the staff in the Warriors there is a 138-87 win. He went viral for writing “pass to Steph” on his own clipboard and showing it to his teammates.

The Warriors dominated from start to finish, extending their winning streak to eight. They played a shorthanded Pelicans team without top stars Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III.

Yaxel Lendeborg Reacts to Jimmy Butler’s Coaching Stint.

Speaking to Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area in his on-court postgame interview, Yaxel Lendeborg makes his feelings clear regarding Jimmy Butler serving as “assistant coach.”

“I didn’t like his advice,” Lendeborg said. “I didn’t like it out there. He looked very weird wearing the coach’s stuff. I didn’t even notice that they all wear the same thing until today. So, I mean, I’m glad that he got to do it. I’m glad that he’s having fun. He said he was going to get a tech for us tonight; he didn’t. So, shame on him, but it’s all good.”

Of course, Lendeborg was just joking, matching Butler’s hilarious energy. He did praise the injured forward for giving him the right advice and motivating him in his first 11 games.

Play

Lendeborg reiterated in his postgame media availability that he “didn’t learn anything” from Butler on Monday.

“I didn’t learn anything,” Lendeborg said. “All I learned was once you’re on the court with Steph, give Steph the ball. That’s all I learned. Bad coaching by him, man.”

To be fair to Butler, passing the ball to Steph Curry isn’t a bad play. Curry is playing like an MVP this season as the Warriors begin a five-game road trip.

Jimmy Butler Return Timeline

It’s been 10 months since Jimmy Butler suffered a torn ACL in his right knee against the Miami Heat. Butler has been moving great during shootaround, but the Golden State Warriors have yet to confirm his return date.

Coach Steve Kerr told Inside the NBA last week that the expectation is for Butler to return at the one-year mark of his injury. However, they don’t want to give an exact timeline until they properly evaluate his surgically repaired knee.

“We just kind of assumed it would be a year or so like most ACL’s,” Kerr said. “I think he got hurt late January, if I’m not mistaken. We’re not even really close to thinking about what it’ll be like to implement him, but it’s exciting to, at least, envision it.”

Before the start of the season, Butler sent a message to his doubters. He wants to prove that he’s not too old to return from a major knee injury.