Jimmy Butler Return Update: Steve Kerr Shares Latest on Injury Recovery

On January 19 against his former team, the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Butler was diagnosed with a torn ACL in his right knee and underwent surgery. He doesn’t have a concrete return date, but the typical recovery timeline for his injury is nine to 12 months.

At his age, it’s safe to assume that the Golden State Warriors will be more cautious about his return and recovery.

Steve Kerr Shares Latest Update on Jimmy Butler’s Return

Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of Inside the NBA, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about an update on Jimmy Butler’s potential return date by host Ernie Johnson.

Kerr explained that the Warriors expect Butler to return around the one-year mark of his injury, but he doesn’t want to put an exact date for it. However, he is excited to welcome back Butler to the lineup once he is cleared to play.

“We just kind of assumed it would be a year or so like most ACL’s,” Kerr said. “I think he got hurt late January, if I’m not mistaken. We’re not even really close to thinking about what it’ll be like to 8implement him, but it’s exciting to, at least, envision it.

“Jimmy Butler’s one of the great winners in the game,” the coach continued. “He has such an incredible competitive desire and physical strength and emotional dominance in a setting, in a game. He’s only going to make us better. And when you think about where our team is right now, we’re learning.”

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Butler turned 37 years old in September, but he remains an impactful player when healthy.

He was averaging 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game before his season-ending knee injury.

Jimmy Butler on His Return From Injury

In an interview with ESPN’s Anthony Slater before the start of the season, Jimmy Butler was asked about his recovery from a torn right ACL. Butler feels great and even has a return date in mind, though he wanted to keep it a secret.

Butler also squashed any doubts about his abilities being diminished by the injury, as well as his age.

“I don’t give a f*ck, honestly,” Butler said. “I bet y’all not going to leave me. I bet no team is going to be like, ‘Oh, no, don’t guard that guy.’ They’re not going to do that. I bet whenever I step on the floor, they’re going to send more than one body. I bet you’re still going to foul me. So what are we talking about here?”

The six-time All-Star progressed to limited on-court drills in late September, as per NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole. The next step in his recovery is live-contact basketball.